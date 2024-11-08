Financial advisor topples SNP stronghold with shock Elgin by-election win for the Tories

The Conservatives have clinched an SNP stronghold with a win in the Elgin City South by-election.

In a surprise result, Elaine Kirby came top of the poll. Although it was tight between the Tories and the SNP.

The ballot took place on Thursday and was expected to be a two horse race between the SNP and Labour.

The seat had been held by the Nationalists’ Graham Leadbitter for 17 years before he was elected to the UK Parliament this summer.

Ms Kirby won at stage three of the single transferable voting system with 1,160 votes at the count in Moray Council annex.

Laura Mitchell for the SNP was second with 1,093.

Labour’s Catriona McBain was knocked out at stage two with 615 votes.

Liberal Democrat Neil Alexander exited at stage one with 466.

Did personal touch help Tories win Elgin by-election?

Ms Kirby, who is a qualified financial advisor, thanked her campaign team and all those who voted for her.

She said: “This is not the Elaine show. I had so much help.

“I’ve learned a lot during the campaign but I want to go in on Monday and find out more, including about the finances and what can be done.

Ms Kirby believes a survey she sent out during the campaign asking people what their priorities were helped her secure the seat.

And GP services along with upgrading the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road were the main issues constituents cared about.

She said: “I sent hand-written letters back to those who responded.

“And that may possibly have gained me some votes.”

Elgin South by-election victory boost for Tories on council

A total of 2,669 ballots were cast from an electorate of 10,355. Equating to a 25.8% turnout.

Ms Kirby now joins fellow Conservative member Peter Bloomfield and Labour councillor John Divers representing Elgin South.

Friday’s result bolsters the ruling Conservative group at the council.

Ms Kirby’s victory takes their numbers to nine, although they are still a minority administration.