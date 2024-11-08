Financial advisor topples SNP stronghold with shock Elgin by-election win for the Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial advisor topples SNP stronghold with shock Elgin by-election win for the Tories

In a surprise result, Conservative Elaine Kirby came top of the poll. The vote was expected to be a close call between the SNP and Labour....

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Laura Mitchell from the SNP and Tory Elaine Kirby at the count.
Laura Mitchell from the SNP and Tory Elaine Kirby at the count. Image: jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Conservatives have clinched an SNP stronghold with a win in the Elgin City South by-election.

In a surprise result, Elaine Kirby came top of the poll. Although it was tight between the Tories and the SNP.

The ballot took place on Thursday and was expected to be a two horse race between the SNP and Labour.

The seat had been held by the Nationalists’ Graham Leadbitter for 17 years before he was elected to the UK Parliament this summer.

New councillor for Elgin South Elaine Kirby. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Kirby won at stage three of the single transferable voting system with 1,160 votes at the count in Moray Council annex.

Laura Mitchell for the SNP was second with 1,093.

Labour’s Catriona McBain was knocked out at stage two with 615 votes.

Liberal Democrat Neil Alexander exited at stage one with 466.

Did personal touch help Tories win Elgin by-election?

Ms Kirby, who is a qualified financial advisor, thanked her campaign team and all those who voted for her.

She said: “This is not the Elaine show. I had so much help.

“I’ve learned a lot during the campaign but I want to go in on Monday and find out more, including about the finances and what can be done.

Ms Kirby believes a survey she sent out during the campaign asking people what their priorities were helped her secure the seat.

The SNP’s Laura Mitchell lost out by 67 votes in the Elgin South by-election. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And GP services along with upgrading the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road were the main issues constituents cared about.

She said: “I sent hand-written letters back to those who responded.

“And that may possibly have gained me some votes.”

Labour candidate Catriona McBain was knocked out in the second round of the Elgin South by-election vote. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin South by-election victory boost for Tories on council

A total of 2,669 ballots were cast from an electorate of 10,355. Equating to a 25.8% turnout.

Ms Kirby now joins fellow Conservative member Peter Bloomfield and Labour councillor John Divers representing Elgin South.

Liberal Democrat Neil Alexander was knocked out in the first round of voting. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Friday’s result bolsters the ruling Conservative group at the council.

Ms Kirby’s victory takes their numbers to nine, although they are still a minority administration.

Counting takes place in Moray Council annex building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

