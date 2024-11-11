A96 near Forres closed in both directions following crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

A96 near Forres closed in both directions following crash

A 30-mile diversion has been put in place.

By Louise Glen
The accident happened shortly after 7am this morning. Image: Jasperimage
The accident happened shortly after 7am this morning. Image: Jasperimage

The A96 to the west of Forres is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle collision.

The main Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed around 7.10am and is impacting traffic between Elgin and Nairn.

Emergency services, including five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews, are in attendance.

It’s understood the accident has involved a car and an HGV.

The incident is near the Dyke Junction on the Forres to Brodie section of the road.

Incident on the A96 at Foress
The crash on the A96 near to Forres has closed the road. Image: Traffic Scotland.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle collision on the A96 near to Forres.

“We were called at 7.10am.

“We have five crews in attendance from Forres, two from Nairn, and two from Inverness.”

The A96 is closed in both directions. Image: Jasperimage

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: ” The A96 is closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should seek an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

We have asked Police Scotland to comment.

A diversion route of 30 miles has been put in place.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

