Abandoned Moray: The 23 ‘vacant and derelict’ sites including former shipyard, supermarket, airfields and marts

Abandoned Moray sites have been catalogued by the Scottish Government in a list of 23 “vacant and derelict” spots.

They include airfields, industrial sites and other forgotten places.

But the idea is that, by making the information more easily available, potential developers might see the perfect location for their vision – and bring it back into use.

We look at each site listed by the Scottish Government’s planning chiefs – and reveal where regeneration plans are already in the works…

What military related sites are on abandoned Moray list?

Notably, RAF Milltown was constructed as a bombing decoy for nearby RAF Lossiemouth during the Second World War.

After the conflict, the site near Lhanbryde was used as a Navy deck landing training school until 1977 and later as a communications station until the early 21st century.

In 2013, the MOD sold off the airfield.

Around five years later, an Irish company called Elgin Energy were granted Scottish Government consent for a 50 megawatt solar farm at the former airfield.

However, it was never built.

Speyside Trailer Techs Limited who specialises in trailer repair services are based at the hangar.

The rest of the land remains vacant.

Another spot is the former RAF Dallachy which first opened in 1943 as a training base for pilots preparing for combat.

Beaufighters from the base later mounted concentrated attacks on German vessels during the closing months of World War Two.

The fighting was concentrated in the North Sea and along the Norwegian coast.

The station shut down in June 1945. It was a territorial army training centre until 1958.

Now it is vacant land and according to the register, it is owned by the Scottish Government.

Buckie: Shipyard, lemonade factory and disused railway

The former Cruickshank’s lemonade factory in Blairdaff Street also features.

It was mentioned in the council’s Buckie Town Centre Improvement Plan which said there could be potential to turn the building into affordable housing.

It is currently used by the owner as storage.

The former gasworks site on Barron Street has lain vacant for a while.

In the past, there has been contamination issues including a fuel tank, gasworks and boatyard.

It is understood the current owner is leasing the site out for storage.

On Commercial Road, there is a site of a disused railway.

The 0.32 hectares land is vacant and surrounded by industrial buildings.

And meanwhile, there is abandoned land at McLarens Brae, which used to house a workshop.

On Bank Street, there is the former depot for the Scottish Ambulance Service. Now the building is used as a workshop and storage.

Right next to it, there is land which is being used as a lay down area.

There is a derelict shipyard on Blantyre Terrace.

What’s left is the remains of a former toilet building which was burned down in 2017.

The building dates back to 1903, but the shipyard went into administration in 2012 and dozens of jobs were lost.

Finally, the former Grampian Country Foods site in Buckie is being transformed into a trampoline park.

Braidreef director Graham Cormack is behind the makeover.

We have revealed when it is hoped the new facility will open.

Pub, supermarket and marts

In 2019, the former Pinegrove Hotel on Pinefield Crescent in Elgin was demolished.

The vacant land could be redeveloped in the future.

The former Fleming’s Sawmill and auction mart are two well-known large derelict sites in Elgin on Linkwood Road.

Previous plans to redevelop the sites haven’t worked out.

However, now the sites could be given new life courtesy of Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

The site of an historic Elgin mill on Oldmills Road was highlighted in the report.

Government officials believe there could be potential to redevelop the site.

In Forres, on the Gordon Street, there is the former Tesco site which has lay derelict for more than 20 years.

This weekend, it will be used for a new community use and owners hope to further redevelop the site in the future.

On Tytler Street, the B-listed former Forres saleroom, originally built as a corn exchange in 1867 before being used as a cattle mart, has lain derelict for ages.

Previously proposals were approved to demolish the building and replace with 24 flats.

The downtaking of much of the building has taken place, but the facade has been retained.

However, the site remains undeveloped at the moment.

More sites mentioned in the report

In Keith, on Newmill Road , there is a former builders merchant being shown on the map and a former tannery between Regent and Church Street which is now vacant land.

Meanwhile in Lossiemouth, there is open space on Shore Street which has highlighted with potential to develop in the short term.

In Rothes, on North Street, there is derelict land which was once home to curling pond.

In Elgin, there is vacant land on Hill Street which was previously used in a community and health capacity.

In Burghead, empty ground is on Station Road at West Foreshore North and its last use was manufacturing.

Land which used to be for a rifle range in Forres on Pilmuir Road West.

