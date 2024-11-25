Abandoned Moray: The 23 ‘vacant and derelict’ sites including former shipyard, supermarket, airfields and marts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Moray: The 23 ‘vacant and derelict’ sites including former shipyard, supermarket, airfields and marts

The Scottish Government has released a list of all the sites across Moray currently listed as "vacant and derelict" in an effort to stimulate interest in them.

Derelict shipyard in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus

They include airfields, industrial sites and other forgotten places.

Just one of the Moray sites which has been left vacant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But the idea is that, by making the information more easily available, potential developers might see the perfect location for their vision – and bring it back into use.

We look at each site listed by the Scottish Government’s planning chiefs – and reveal where regeneration plans are already in the works…

What military related sites are on abandoned Moray list?

Notably, RAF Milltown was constructed as a bombing decoy for nearby RAF Lossiemouth during the Second World War.

After the conflict, the site near Lhanbryde was used as a Navy deck landing training school until 1977 and later as a communications station until the early 21st century.

Milltown airfield

In 2013, the MOD sold off the airfield.

Around five years later, an Irish company called Elgin Energy were granted Scottish Government consent for a 50 megawatt solar farm at the former airfield.

However, it was never built.

Coverage about the solar farm plans. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Speyside Trailer Techs Limited who specialises in trailer repair services are based at the hangar.

The rest of the land remains vacant.

Firefighters tackling fire in 2003 at the old RAF Dallachy station. Image: Kami Thomson

Another spot is the former RAF Dallachy which first opened in 1943 as a training base for pilots preparing for combat.

Beaufighters from the base later mounted concentrated attacks on German vessels during the closing months of World War Two.

The fighting was concentrated in the North Sea and along the Norwegian coast.

The station shut down in June 1945. It was a territorial army training centre until 1958.

Now it is vacant land and according to the register, it is owned by the Scottish Government.

Buckie: Shipyard, lemonade factory and disused railway

Former lemonade factory pictured.

The former Cruickshank’s lemonade factory in Blairdaff Street also features.

It was mentioned in the council’s Buckie Town Centre Improvement Plan which said there could be potential to turn the building into affordable housing.

It is currently used by the owner as storage.

The land on Barron Street in Buckie. Image: Moray Council

The former gasworks site on Barron Street has lain vacant for a while.

In the past, there has been contamination issues including a fuel tank, gasworks and boatyard.

It is understood the current owner is leasing the site out for storage.

Disused railway land. Image: Google Maps

On Commercial Road, there is a site of a disused railway.

The 0.32 hectares land is vacant and surrounded by industrial buildings.

The land on McLarens Brae in Buckie. Image: Google Maps

And meanwhile, there is abandoned land at McLarens Brae, which used to house a workshop.

On Bank Street, there is the former depot for the Scottish Ambulance Service. Now the building is used as a workshop and storage.

Right next to it, there is land which is being used as a lay down area.

Former ambulance depot. Image: Google Maps
Storage land. Image: Google Maps

There is a derelict shipyard on Blantyre Terrace.

What’s left is the remains of a former toilet building which was burned down in 2017.

The building dates back to 1903, but the shipyard went into administration in 2012 and dozens of jobs were lost.

When all the buildings were standing for the former shipyard. Image: Google Maps
What remains of the former toilet building.
It has become a dumping ground. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Finally, the former Grampian Country Foods site in Buckie is being transformed into a trampoline park.

Braidreef director Graham Cormack is behind the makeover.

We have revealed when it is hoped the new facility will open.

Work is well underway of the transformation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pub, supermarket and marts

Vacant land which used to be home to the former Pinegrove Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2019, the former Pinegrove Hotel on Pinefield Crescent in Elgin was demolished.

The vacant land could be redeveloped in the future.

Former mart on the town’s Linkwood Road.
The former sawmill.

The former Fleming’s Sawmill and auction mart are two well-known large derelict sites in Elgin on Linkwood Road.

Previous plans to redevelop the sites haven’t worked out.

However, now the sites could be given new life courtesy of Levelling Up funding from the UK Government.

The Oldmills in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The site of an historic Elgin mill on Oldmills Road was highlighted in the report.

Government officials believe there could be potential to redevelop the site.

Former Tesco Forres site pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In Forres, on the Gordon Street, there is the former Tesco site which has lay derelict for more than 20 years.

This weekend, it will be used for a new community use and owners hope to further redevelop the site in the future.

Hamilton’s Auction Mart on Tytler Street.

On Tytler Street, the B-listed former Forres saleroom, originally built as a corn exchange in 1867 before being used as a cattle mart, has lain derelict for ages.

Previously proposals were approved to demolish the building and replace with 24 flats.

The downtaking of much of the building has taken place, but the facade has been retained.

However, the site remains undeveloped at the moment.

More sites mentioned in the report

  • In Keith, on Newmill Road, there is a former builders merchant being shown on the map and a former tannery between Regent and Church Street which is now vacant land.
  • Meanwhile in Lossiemouth, there is open space on Shore Street which has highlighted with potential to develop in the short term.
  • In Rothes, on North Street, there is derelict land which was once home to curling pond.
  • In Elgin, there is vacant land on Hill Street which was previously used in a community and health capacity.
  • In Burghead, empty ground is on Station Road at West Foreshore North and its last use was manufacturing.
  • Land which used to be for a rifle range in Forres on Pilmuir Road West.

You can see the Moray map here.

Conversation