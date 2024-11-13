‘Shock’ as seven Moray libraries could be AXED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shock’ as seven Moray libraries could be AXED

Locals have been asked to give their views on the proposals.

By Ena Saracevic
Burghead Library is one of seven libraries proposed to close.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 
Several Moray libraries are set for closure after the council announced their plans to transform the local service.

Seven library branches are proposed to shut including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

Moray Council says the proposal is to replace these libraries with a new rural community outreach service.

They also say they will redesign their network of four area libraries including Elgin, Forres, Aberlour and Buckie.

The housebound service will also be developed under the proposals.

Aberlour Library’s hours will be extended as part of the proposals.

Alongside an initial saving of staffing and central service costs of £376,000, the council say the savings would be offset against the investment in the community outreach service and extension of opening hours at Aberlour of around £101,000.

They added that the sale of the Dufftown and Keith facilities would generate a one-off income stream.

Eight librarian assistants and two cleaners proposed to be axed

The initial proposal means a reduction in staffing of eight library assistants as well as two cleaners.

Further consolidation of central support staff may also be impacted.

The extended hours in Aberlour and the outreach service will create a librarian assistant post in Aberlour and outreach librarian assistant posts respectively.

A new survey is available to gather feedback on the specific proposals while considering the implications for different community groups.

The survey opened today (November 13) and will remain open until December 1.

The council have said their outreach service will be based on further feedback from residents and service-users.

However, it is likely to be tailored to local needs including community pop-up library services with a range of resources and support.

‘You can’t run a library service without libraries’

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Councillor Jeremie Fernande said he is ‘shocked’ by the proposal. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jeremie Fernandes, SNP councillor for Elgin City North, is passionate about libraries and works part-time as a librarian at Moray College UHI.

“The proposal to close seven libraries out of the 11 in Moray is shocking,” he said.

“What people value about their library is the safe, welcoming space they provide for our communities.

“You simply can’t run a library service without libraries.

“Contrary to what the Tory administration says, these cuts are not inevitable.

“It will be a matter for the Council to decide.”

Council leader says service redesign is ‘inevitable’

Moray Council Leader, councillor Kathleen Robertson, said of the proposals: “We’ve been clear throughout our budget setting process that service redesign is inevitable for us to make the savings we need to balance the budget.

“However, this is also an opportunity for us to make sure our services are transformed to deliver a modern, sustainable offering to communities in the way they find useful.”

Conversation