‘Shock’ as seven Moray libraries could be AXED

Several Moray libraries are set for closure after the council announced their plans to transform the local service.

Seven library branches are proposed to shut including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

Moray Council says the proposal is to replace these libraries with a new rural community outreach service.

They also say they will redesign their network of four area libraries including Elgin, Forres, Aberlour and Buckie.

The housebound service will also be developed under the proposals.

Alongside an initial saving of staffing and central service costs of £376,000, the council say the savings would be offset against the investment in the community outreach service and extension of opening hours at Aberlour of around £101,000.

They added that the sale of the Dufftown and Keith facilities would generate a one-off income stream.

Eight librarian assistants and two cleaners proposed to be axed

The initial proposal means a reduction in staffing of eight library assistants as well as two cleaners.

Further consolidation of central support staff may also be impacted.

The extended hours in Aberlour and the outreach service will create a librarian assistant post in Aberlour and outreach librarian assistant posts respectively.

A new survey is available to gather feedback on the specific proposals while considering the implications for different community groups.

The survey opened today (November 13) and will remain open until December 1.

The council have said their outreach service will be based on further feedback from residents and service-users.

However, it is likely to be tailored to local needs including community pop-up library services with a range of resources and support.

‘You can’t run a library service without libraries’

Jeremie Fernandes, SNP councillor for Elgin City North, is passionate about libraries and works part-time as a librarian at Moray College UHI.

“The proposal to close seven libraries out of the 11 in Moray is shocking,” he said.

“What people value about their library is the safe, welcoming space they provide for our communities.

“You simply can’t run a library service without libraries.

“Contrary to what the Tory administration says, these cuts are not inevitable.

“It will be a matter for the Council to decide.”

Council leader says service redesign is ‘inevitable’

Moray Council Leader, councillor Kathleen Robertson, said of the proposals: “We’ve been clear throughout our budget setting process that service redesign is inevitable for us to make the savings we need to balance the budget.

“However, this is also an opportunity for us to make sure our services are transformed to deliver a modern, sustainable offering to communities in the way they find useful.”