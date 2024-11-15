Keith businesses lose thousands as Union Bridge repair work drags on

Locals have warned that Keith could become a “ghost town” unless urgent work to repair the embankment at Union Bridge is completed soon.

The trouble began in July, when heavy rain caused a landslide, sending debris into the River Isla and damaging the bridge.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been in place, reducing the A96 to a single lane while repair work is underway.

However, with no clear end date for the project, businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Locals have shared with The Press and Journal how the situation is having a “devastating” impact. They say that –

Patients are facing difficulties accessing their prescriptions at the local pharmacy

Deliveries to shops are being delayed

Business owners are losing out on hundreds of pounds in sales

The town could potentially lose up to £1million if the temporary lights remain in place until spring.

Amey, the infrastructure company overseeing the work, says that it is actively searching for a specialist contractor to implement the bridge’s design solution.

Pharmacy ‘inaccessible’ for some patients to collect prescriptions

Colin Clark, owner of Clarks Pharmacy, expressed his frustration with the ongoing disruption, highlighting the negative impact on both his business and his patients.

“From a business point of view, we’re losing out money on sales,” he said.

“But more importantly, as a community pharmacy, it’s now more inaccessible for our patients to come in and get medicines. It’s frustrating.

“Not only is traffic at a standstill so there’s no parking, but next door is a house that caught fire and it’s still not been fixed so we’re losing out on four parking spaces.

“We are now suffering a double-whammy.”

A worker at Blue Violet Boutique, who wished to remain anonymous, said she is losing “hundreds of pounds” in sales.

She said heavy traffic also means stock can’t be delivered to the store – so she has to move items from her home to the shop at night when there are less vehicles on the road.

She told The Press and Journal: “Customers don’t want to stop, and there’s no parking spaces either.

“Footfall has definitely decreased too. Normally I’m taking in around £1,500 to £2,000 a week, but I only took in around £400 last month.”

Meet the woman ‘fighting’ for Keith’s future

Linda Gorn, chair of United Keith and volunteer chairwoman of the Keith Kilt and Textile Centre, said she is working hard to fight for her community.

“Keith High Street is going to be a ghost town very soon if nothing happens,” Linda warned.

“We’ve lost hundreds every month. Some of these shops are losing thousands a week and this just can’t continue.

“If these traffic lights continue into spring, this town will have lost half a million to a million pounds.

Additionally, Moray Council announced earlier this week that Keith Library is one of seven libraries proposed to close.

The town almost suffered another blow this year when the Keith Christmas Lights Committee was told festive lights would not be installed on the A96 for the first time in 20 years due to new regulations.

However, the group won it’s battle and Amey is now set to install them. In saying this, it will just be a “one-off special case” this year.

“We are a forgotten town – there is no doubt about it,” Linda added.

“And with the library closure proposal, it just seems like they feel they can throw anything at us and we’ll take it.”

Why has it taken so long to repair Union Bridge?

The repairs to the embankment have been complicated due to the damage, which affects the retaining wall and a drain.

Union Bridge is a C-listed structure and has been carrying traffic since 1770, before being widened in 1816 and partially rebuilt in 1912.

In an update earlier this week, Amey explained that a procurement exercise is underway to find an appropriate specialist contractor to deliver the design solution of the bridge.

They added that, although they aim to mobilise on site before the end of this year, this will be subject to various conditions including weather, water levels and a “prompt conclusion” to their procurement process.

Their update added that “given the complexity of the works”, it would be ‘likely’ to be the early part of 2025 before the work is completed.

An Amey spokesperson told the Press and Journal that they have been continually engaging with the community and businesses to minimise the impact.

They said: “Furthermore, following feedback at a meeting with local traders, Amey have provided staff to manually operate the temporary traffic lights at peak times for an initial period to monitor first-hand the impact on the local community.

“This is a complex location and the logistics of the work required to restore the integrity of the structure are considerable, requiring understanding of any potential environmental impact, other utilities and, not least, how it can be delivered safely by teams on site with minimal disruption to the local community and businesses.”