‘Wonderful mother’ died in A96 crash as fundraiser to repatriate 27-year-old to ‘true home’ in Poland launched

Tributes have been paid to a ‘wonderful mother’ who died in a crash on the A96.

Paulina Zogota, 27, was killed when the car she was driving collided with a lorry near Forres on Monday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics raced to the scene, but sadly, Paulina could not be saved.

According to a GoFundMe page, Paulina had a seven-year-old son and hailed from Poland.

‘Her sudden passing is an immense loss’

The fundraiser hopes to raise £5,000 for funeral costs and to repatriate Paulina’s body to Poland – “where her heart truly belonged.”

A statement issued on page reads:” With deep sadness, we reach out to ask for your help.

“On November 11th, in a tragic car accident, we lost our beloved Paulina, who was only 27 years old.

“She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and friend, and her sudden passing is an immense loss for everyone who knew her.

“She leaves behind a 7-year-old son who now needs our support more than ever.

“Paulina always considered Poland her true home, and it is our deepest wish to bring her back so she can rest in peace where her heart truly belonged.

“We are raising funds to bring Paulina’s body from Scotland to Poland and to cover the funeral costs.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will mean the world to the family during this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you for your kindness and support.”