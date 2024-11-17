‘Wonderful mother’ died in A96 crash as fundraiser to repatriate 27-year-old to ‘true home’ in Poland launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wonderful mother’ died in A96 crash as fundraiser to repatriate 27-year-old to ‘true home’ in Poland launched

Paulina Zogota leaves behind her seven-year-old son.

A96 crash victim Paulina Zogota. A GoFundMe has been raised for her body to be repatriated to Poland.
Paulina Zogota, 27, sadly died in a crash on the A96. Image: GoFundMe
By Michelle Henderson

Tributes have been paid to a ‘wonderful mother’ who died in a crash on the A96.

Paulina Zogota, 27, was killed when the car she was driving collided with a lorry near Forres on Monday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics raced to the scene, but sadly, Paulina could not be saved.

According to a GoFundMe page, Paulina had a seven-year-old son and hailed from Poland.

‘Her sudden passing is an immense loss’

The fundraiser hopes to raise £5,000 for funeral costs and to repatriate Paulina’s body to Poland – “where her heart truly belonged.”

A statement issued on page reads:” With deep sadness, we reach out to ask for your help.

“On November 11th, in a tragic car accident, we lost our beloved Paulina, who was only 27 years old.

“She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and friend, and her sudden passing is an immense loss for everyone who knew her.

“She leaves behind a 7-year-old son who now needs our support more than ever.

“Paulina always considered Poland her true home, and it is our deepest wish to bring her back so she can rest in peace where her heart truly belonged.

“We are raising funds to bring Paulina’s body from Scotland to Poland and to cover the funeral costs.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will mean the world to the family during this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you for your kindness and support.”

