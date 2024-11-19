Resurrected Moray library campaign group prepares for another battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Resurrected Moray library campaign group prepares for another battle

Moray Save our Libraries helped save three sites from closure when it was formed in 2013.

Library users said they felt "depressed" when they heard about the proposed closures. Image: DC Thomson
By Ena Saracevic

A campaign group formed more than a decade ago to protest the closure of Moray’s libraries has been revived to continue its fight.

In 2013, Rothes, Portnockie, Findochty, and Hopeman libraries were all closed despite strong opposition from the Moray Save Our Libraries group.

However, the campaign succeeded in saving three libraries in Cullen, Dufftown, and Burghead.

Now, more than ten years later, the group reconvened at Elgin Library on Monday evening to prepare for another battle – this time, to protect those same three libraries, along with others in danger of closure.

Moray Council has announced plans to shut seven out of 11 libraries in the region, including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers, and Tomintoul.

In place of the closures, the council proposes a new rural community outreach service, while restructuring its network of four core libraries: Elgin, Forres, Aberlour, and Buckie.

Vivien Hendry, one of the organisers, said: “It’s been ten years since they tried to do this before. That shows how strong our campaign was, and how much public support we had.

“I’m not convinced the council will follow through with these closures.”

Vivien Hendry was a leading member of the campaign 11 years ago. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Moray Save Our Libraries looking for new member ready for battle

Residents from across Moray gathered at the meeting with others joining online.

A key aim for the group is to recruit new members to carry the campaign forward, as many of the core members from the original fight are no longer in good health.

There was widespread outrage over the short consultation period, which the council opened from November 13 to December 1.

Attendees also expressed concern that the closures would leave more than 17,700 residents without access to a library within an hour’s round-trip by public transport.

The group pointed out that this move would make Moray the only local authority in Scotland with fewer than one library per 20,000 residents, leading to what they called the worst library provision in the country when measured against population.

Moray residents travelled to Elgin for the demonstration and meeting. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Study session turned into library  campaigning

Lilly Dunn, a sixth-year student at Elgin High School, joined the campaign after discovering the protest while studying.

The 16-year-old was appalled by the proposals and has since pledged to support the cause through the group’s social media campaign.

“Me and my friend thought, ‘Why not?’ and decided to get involved,” she said.

Lilly Dunn found out about the campaign after stumbling upon the protest. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Georgina Barker, a Portnockie resident, has become a prominent advocate for saving Cullen Library. She has organised a petition to protect the seven libraries, which has already gathered over 500 signatures.

“I heard from my neighbours how it absolutely guttered the community when Portknockie Library closed over ten years ago,” she said.

“Initially, I was really depressed when I heard the recent news.

“But deciding to put an activist hat on and try to fight it has made me feel a bit more positive.”

Georgina Barker is an avid user of Cullen Library. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

A new survey has been launched to gather feedback on the council’s proposals, with a focus on the impact these closures would have on different community groups. The consultation will remain open until December 1.

Conversation