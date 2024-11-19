Resurrected Moray library campaign group prepares for another battle

A campaign group formed more than a decade ago to protest the closure of Moray’s libraries has been revived to continue its fight.

In 2013, Rothes, Portnockie, Findochty, and Hopeman libraries were all closed despite strong opposition from the Moray Save Our Libraries group.

However, the campaign succeeded in saving three libraries in Cullen, Dufftown, and Burghead.

Now, more than ten years later, the group reconvened at Elgin Library on Monday evening to prepare for another battle – this time, to protect those same three libraries, along with others in danger of closure.

Moray Council has announced plans to shut seven out of 11 libraries in the region, including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers, and Tomintoul.

In place of the closures, the council proposes a new rural community outreach service, while restructuring its network of four core libraries: Elgin, Forres, Aberlour, and Buckie.

Vivien Hendry, one of the organisers, said: “It’s been ten years since they tried to do this before. That shows how strong our campaign was, and how much public support we had.

“I’m not convinced the council will follow through with these closures.”

Moray Save Our Libraries looking for new member ready for battle

Residents from across Moray gathered at the meeting with others joining online.

A key aim for the group is to recruit new members to carry the campaign forward, as many of the core members from the original fight are no longer in good health.

There was widespread outrage over the short consultation period, which the council opened from November 13 to December 1.

Attendees also expressed concern that the closures would leave more than 17,700 residents without access to a library within an hour’s round-trip by public transport.

The group pointed out that this move would make Moray the only local authority in Scotland with fewer than one library per 20,000 residents, leading to what they called the worst library provision in the country when measured against population.

Study session turned into library campaigning

Lilly Dunn, a sixth-year student at Elgin High School, joined the campaign after discovering the protest while studying.

The 16-year-old was appalled by the proposals and has since pledged to support the cause through the group’s social media campaign.

“Me and my friend thought, ‘Why not?’ and decided to get involved,” she said.

Georgina Barker, a Portnockie resident, has become a prominent advocate for saving Cullen Library. She has organised a petition to protect the seven libraries, which has already gathered over 500 signatures.

“I heard from my neighbours how it absolutely guttered the community when Portknockie Library closed over ten years ago,” she said.

“Initially, I was really depressed when I heard the recent news.

“But deciding to put an activist hat on and try to fight it has made me feel a bit more positive.”

A new survey has been launched to gather feedback on the council’s proposals, with a focus on the impact these closures would have on different community groups. The consultation will remain open until December 1.