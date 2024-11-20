Husband of woman who died in A96 crash pays tribute to ‘brilliant wife, mum and friend’

The husband of a young woman tragically killed in a crash on the A96 near Forres has shared his heartbreak, saying they had hoped to “grow old together”.

Paulina Zogota died when the car she was driving collided with a lorry on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Forres last Monday, November 11.

The 27-year-old’s death has devastated her family both in Scotland and Poland, as they fundraise to repatriate her home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Paulina’s husband Edgars Zogota, described her as a “light in the darkness” who was taken far too soon.

She was mum to a seven-year-old son.

“She was a brilliant wife, mum and friend to everyone that she knew. We are going to miss her all the time,” he said.

“Our relationship was just brilliant. We were together eight years – seven years we were married – and she was always there when we needed her. We were always there for each other.

“She loved the little one a lot, she loved me, and we loved her.

“She was a light for us in the darkness, but now that light has been taken from us.”

‘She had her whole life to live’

Speaking through tears, Mr Zogota says he thought they would grow old together surrounded by their future grandchildren.

He added: “She was just 27 years old. She had her whole life to live. I was thinking we would just grow old together. We would look at the pictures and be with our grandchildren.”

Paulina’s family have been fundraising to help fund her repatriation to Poland.

Mr Zogota launched a GoFundMe page, setting a target of £5,000 to help towards funeral costs and supporting their son.

Donations are continuing to flood in daily, with more than £3,500 already raised.

Writing on the fundraising page, Mr Zogota said it was their wish to bury Paulina in her ‘true home’.

A statement issued on the page reads: “Paulina always considered Poland her true home, and it is our deepest wish to bring her back so she can rest in peace where her heart truly belonged.”

Her heartbroken husband says everyone’s help is greatly appreciated by all who knew and loved Paulina.

He said: “Thanks a lot, to everyone for their support. It’s much appreciated for all they have done to support us.

“Any help is appreciated, from all of Paulina’s family.”