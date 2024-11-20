Husband of woman who died in A96 crash pays tribute to ‘brilliant wife, mum and friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband of woman who died in A96 crash pays tribute to ‘brilliant wife, mum and friend’

Edgars Zogota described Paulina as a "shining light" taken far too soon.

A96 crash victim Paulina Zogota. A GoFundMe has been raised for her body to be repatriated to Poland.
Paulina Zogota, 27, died in a crash on the A96. Image: GoFundMe
By Michelle Henderson

The husband of a young woman tragically killed in a crash on the A96 near Forres has shared his heartbreak, saying they had hoped to “grow old together”.

Paulina Zogota died when the car she was driving collided with a lorry on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Forres last Monday, November 11.

The 27-year-old’s death has devastated her family both in Scotland and Poland, as they fundraise to repatriate her home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Paulina’s husband Edgars Zogota, described her as a “light in the darkness” who was taken far too soon.

She was mum to a seven-year-old son.

“She was a brilliant wife, mum and friend to everyone that she knew. We are going to miss her all the time,” he said.

“Our relationship was just brilliant. We were together eight years – seven years we were married – and she was always there when we needed her. We were always there for each other.

“She loved the little one a lot, she loved me, and we loved her.

“She was a light for us in the darkness, but now that light has been taken from us.”

‘She had her whole life to live’

Speaking through tears, Mr Zogota says he thought they would grow old together surrounded by their future grandchildren.

He added: “She was just 27 years old. She had her whole life to live. I was thinking we would just grow old together. We would look at the pictures and be with our grandchildren.”

Paulina’s family have been fundraising to help fund her repatriation to Poland.

Mr Zogota launched a GoFundMe page, setting a target of £5,000 to help towards funeral costs and supporting their son.

Donations are continuing to flood in daily, with more than £3,500 already raised.

Writing on the fundraising page, Mr Zogota said it was their wish to bury Paulina in her ‘true home’.

A statement issued on the page reads: “Paulina always considered Poland her true home, and it is our deepest wish to bring her back so she can rest in peace where her heart truly belonged.”

Her heartbroken husband says everyone’s help is greatly appreciated by all who knew and loved Paulina.

He said: “Thanks a lot, to everyone for their support. It’s much appreciated for all they have done to support us.

“Any help is appreciated, from all of Paulina’s family.”

