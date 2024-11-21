Fact check: Is Moray Council actually making any extra money from increasing Elgin car park charges?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Is Moray Council actually making any extra money from increasing Elgin car park charges?

The number of drivers using the Elgin car parks has decreased by about 20% since the prices were put up in January.

By David Mackay
Pay and display machine at Moray Street in Elgin.
Are the remaining drivers paying enough to cover the number who have left the Elgin car parks? Image: DC Thomson

Increased prices were introduced at Elgin’s car parks early this year in an attempt by Moray Council to bank more money, but is it actually working?

The Press and Journal revealed last week that the changes had sparked an exodus from the pay and displays.

Figures published by the council show the number of cars has plummeted by several thousand per week most months.

The 20% drop has led to concerns about the impact on town centre footfall amid worries residential streets are being swamped by motorists avoiding the charges.

Moray Council estimated the increased charges would bank them an extra £414,000 a year in an attempt to close a budget gap of £12.7 million.

So, is it actually achieving  what it set out to do? The Press and Journal has analysed the numbers.

Are increased parking charges in Elgin generating extra cash?

The short answer is yes, but not as much as senior officials were counting on.

A freedom of information request from Moray Council shows the monthly income from each Elgin car park from February to August this year, compared to last year when the prices were lower.

And the figures show that for every month, apart from one, more money has been spent on parking.

However, the extra income generated from the seven months only totals £107,000, which is a rise of 26.5%.

Cars in Batchen Lane car park.
Usage of the Batchen Lane multistorey has dropped about 30% since the prices doubled. Image: DC Thomson

If the increased income between February and August remained consistent over a year then it would generate £183,400. Less than half the £414,000 that was forecast.

The figures don’t include income from monthly direct debit permits, which can fluctuate a little but is currently about £3,200 per month.

Identifying avenues to generate any additional income is a key strategy for Moray Council as it juggles finances to close its £12 million budget black hole.

‘Elgin car park strategy is just about making money’

Moray Council’s approach to managing its pay and display car parks in Elgin has attracted opposition.

Critics argue it has focussed too much on generating cash and not enough about encouraging footfall and tackling issues on residential streets.

Elgin City South councillor John Divers said: “I’ve been saying it for years, it seems to be more about making money than anything else.

John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
Elgin councillor John Divers believes drivers will take to the streets to avoid the increased charges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I understand there is a need for the council to claw back some money to pay its way, but at the end of the day there are other issues not being dealt with.”

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, believes a police crackdown on parking in town centre streets may have kept car park income higher than it may otherwise have been.

He said: “The cops have been going round giving tickets, which I think will have had an impact in keeping more people in the car parks.

“That could just be a short-term fix though, I think the wider problem still needs to be addressed.”

How does council plan to increase cash from Elgin car parks?

Reports written by senior Moray Council officials have revealed there is a £50,000 shortfall in the projected income from Elgin car parks.

Marketing campaigns promoting different payments options are being prepared in an attempt to entice drivers back to the bays.

It is expected that the advertisements will focus on the option to pay by mobile phone and the monthly direct debit season tickets.

Batchen Lane multistorey car park from drone picture.
Moray Council is planning a marketing campaign to promote its Elgin car parks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Nicola Moss, the council’s head of environmental and commercial services, told councillors this month that drivers usually return after a period following price increases in car parks.

She said: “When we do make changes to charging we do see some changes in behaviour, but we also see that bounce back over time.

“We have seen that each time we’ve altered the charges for car parking.

“We will keep monitoring the impact on the ticket sales but there is also the wider financial aspect on what leave the council has available to it in terms of income generation.”

