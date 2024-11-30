A96 near Forres closed in both directions after overnight crash

The A96 at Forres is closed in both directions after an overnight crash.

Road users are still unable to access the road east of Forres this morning after the early morning smash which occurred around 2.20am.

The fire service were called around 2.21pm earlier this morning and sent one appliance to the scene before leaving at 4.40am after “making the scene safe”.

But, it is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured as a result of this incident.

Bus services operating from Alves and Forres Enterprise park will not be served until the road reopens, Stagecoach have announced.

A diversion is currently in place.

Northbound traffic should exit the A96 by turning right onto the B9013 on Burghead Road until the junction at Roseisle before turning into the B9089 towards Forres, motorists can then continue on the A96 after the Findohorn Roundabout.

Southbound traffic have been advised to exit the A96 by turning left at the Findhorn Roundabout, and heading toward Kinloss using the B9011.

They should then turn right onto the AB9089 until Roseisle, where drivers should then take the junction into the B9013 where they can then continue down the A96 at Netwon.

Drivers urged to avoid scene of A96 crash

Traffic Scotland advice reads: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions at Forres due to an earlier road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to follow the signed diversion and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted regarding this crash.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.