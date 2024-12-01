Non-essential visits suspended at Dr Gray’s Hospital following viral outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Non-essential visits suspended at Dr Gray’s Hospital following viral outbreak

More than 50 patients and staff have so far been affected in another blow to NHS Grampian.

By Graham Fleming
Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
Three wards have been closed due to the outbreak. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Non-essential visits at Dr Gray’s hospital have been suspended today following an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting.

That’s after 50 patients and staff have contracted the viral infection as three wards have been closed at the Elgin facility.

Staff have apologised for the disruption to visitors at the hospital, but said the action was necessary to “prevent any further spread”.

NHS Grampian have apologised for the disruption. Image: Jasperimage

Now, only visits that are deemed necessary will be allowed for the meantime. End of life patients, children and those with dementia will be amongst those that will still be permitted access to family visits.

Duty manager at Dr Gray’s, Louise Pearson said: “We have made this decision to protect patients, family members and staff until the situation is resolved.

Dr Gray’s outbreak limiting ability to take new patients

“Wards five, six and seven are currently closed to new admissions as a result of the outbreak, but we have taken the difficult decision to suspend non-essential visiting across the entire hospital in an effort to prevent any further spread.

“We understand the vital support that family and friends provide and are sorry for how this will affect you.

“Ward iPads are available to support people to stay in touch with friends and family virtually, for further information, patients and their families should speak with our ward staff.”

Essential visits will still be permitted. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Essential visits will still be permitted. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mrs Pearson added that ward closures were limiting the ability to admit patients to hospital wards and this was impacting their emergency department.

“We would assure the public that those facing life-threatening situations are continuing to be seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority,” she continued.

“It is vital patients phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending the Emergency Department or a Minor Injury Unit – unless the situation is life threatening, for instance a suspected stroke of heart attack, in which case you should call 999.

“Using the 111 service allows us to keep waiting times to a minimum and better manage hospital capacity.”

‘Critical situation’ at NHS Grampian stood down

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian have stood down a board level critical incident put in place on Thursday.

After “very high” demand on its services and partner agencies, some patients were being diverted away from hospital such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s.

But now the organisation has confirmed that order has now been terminated.

Since Thursday it was confirmed that a “small number of patients” were diverted away, and a low amount of elective surgeries were postponed.

Chief executive, Adam Coldwells said: “Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues and our partner agencies, we have reached a point where we have been able to stand down the board level critical incident.

“As part of that step, we are no longer diverting ambulances away from Grampian.

“I must thank the colleagues right across health and social care, who have been working tirelessly to keep things moving through this complex and challenging situation.

“We now enter a recovery phase, which will include a review. I will give an update to the NHS Grampian board at our meeting on December 12.”

Conversation