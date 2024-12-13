Gordon Arms Hotel: Memories and pictures of iconic Elgin hotel and its part in people’s lives

The Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin was a popular destination for locals in its heyday.

It was a well known venue for weddings and dances.

This Elgin High Street hotel closed down in 1980.

Earlier this year, we exclusively gain access to look inside the C-listed building at 118 High Street.

The upper floors could be transformed into a creative art centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,

individual makers’ spaces and working space.

Meanwhile, the ground floor – most recently home to M&CO – could become a test-bed for new startups and local micro-businesses.

So that covers the future – but what about the past? How do locals remember the Gordon Arms and its place in their big life events?

What are your Gordon Arms Hotel memories?

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you for pictures and memories from the Gordon Arms Hotel in its heyday.

Many locals recall it well.

Ann Torry recalled: “In 1962, I had our wedding reception in the Gordon Arms.”

Brenda Jamieson added: “I believe a stained glass window is still in there.

“I was a flower girl at a wedding in there.

“It was a lovely hotel.”

It was a place, where romances often started.

Maggie Croudace said: “Met up with a fella for the second time in the Gordon Arms and got engaged six weeks later and married eight months later.

“This was around 47 years ago.”

Gordon Scott recalled his best friend Foggy in primary school living in the flat above the hotel and attending the kids’ parties in the venue.

In the late 1970s, Jim Birnie worked as the manager of the Gordon Arms. He reflected on some of the well-known characters he had encountered during his time there.

He said: “My claim to fame was shaking hands with Margaret Thatcher. She was doing a walk about on the Plainstones and I was standing on the red carpet in full Highland dress awaiting the arrival of a bride. She came and chatted with me.

“(Scottish folk group) The Corries used to stay in the hotel, but were fussy which part they stayed as they reckoned that on one occasion there was a ghost in the room.

“The one and only great Winnie Ewing was a regular visitor for for her G&Ts. She was such a lovely customer.”

He also highlighted the RAF held many functions in the hotel.

Meanwhile, the hotel used to do outside catering for Elgin Town Hall.

One of the hotel’s main features was the glass canopy.

Homage to the Gordon Arms Hotel

There is a historic advertisement about the Gordon Arms Hotel on a wall on Moss Street which people walk past everyday.

In a way, it pays homage to the former historic hotel.

It is fair to say the Gordon Arms Hotel will never be forgotten with so many having treasured memories.

The former hotel brings people back to their younger days.

