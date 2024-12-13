Gordon Arms Hotel: Memories and pictures of iconic Elgin hotel and its part in people’s lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Arms Hotel: Memories and pictures of iconic Elgin hotel and its part in people’s lives

The Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin shut down in 1980, but locals have lots of memories.

By Sean McAngus
Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin.
The Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin was a popular destination for locals in its heyday.

It was a well known venue for weddings and dances.

This Elgin High Street hotel closed down in 1980.

Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
The former Gordon Arms Hotel pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, we exclusively gain access to look inside the C-listed building at 118 High Street.

The upper floors could be transformed into a creative art centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,
individual makers’ spaces and working space.

Meanwhile, the ground floor – most recently home to M&CO – could become a test-bed for new startups and local micro-businesses.

So that covers the future – but what about the past? How do locals remember the Gordon Arms and its place in their big life events?

An external picture of the Gordon Arms Hotel with two inset interior scenes. All in colour.
We took a look inside the old Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson design team

What are your Gordon Arms Hotel memories?

Gordon Arms Hotel could be given new life in a second phase of the South Street redevelopment which aims to connect South Street and High Street more.
Gordon Arms Hotel pictured.

Sometimes, it is nice to reminisce.

On social media, we asked you for pictures and memories from the Gordon Arms Hotel in its heyday.

Many locals recall it well.

Ann Torry recalled: “In 1962, I had our wedding reception in the Gordon Arms.”

Brenda Jamieson added: “I believe a stained glass window is still in there.

“I was a flower girl at a wedding in there.

“It was a lovely hotel.”

Mo Thompson’s parents (George) Lindsay Thompson and Flora Wilson had their wedding reception in the Gordon Arms Hotel in 1955.

It was a place, where romances often started.

Maggie Croudace said: “Met up with a fella for the second time in the Gordon Arms and got engaged six weeks later and married eight months later.

“This was around 47 years ago.”

Gordon Scott recalled his best friend Foggy in primary school living in the flat above the hotel and attending the kids’ parties in the venue.

Angela Catherine Mckenzie-Dills shared a picture of her crossing the Plainstones next to the Gordon Arms Hotel in 1970.

In the late 1970s, Jim Birnie worked as the manager of the Gordon Arms. He reflected on some of the well-known characters he had encountered during his time there.

He said: “My claim to fame was shaking hands with Margaret Thatcher. She was doing a walk about on the Plainstones and I was standing on the red carpet in full Highland dress awaiting the arrival of a bride. She came and chatted with me.

“(Scottish folk group) The Corries used to stay in the hotel, but were fussy which part they stayed as they reckoned that on one occasion there was a ghost in the room.

“The one and only great Winnie Ewing was a regular visitor for for her G&Ts. She was such a lovely customer.”

 

The Gordon Arms Hotel.

He also highlighted the RAF held many functions in the hotel.

Meanwhile, the hotel used to do outside catering for Elgin Town Hall.

One of the hotel’s main features was the glass canopy.

Elgin High Street on December 5, 1977.  The glass canopy can be clearly seen at the Gordon Arms Hotel.
 Homage to the Gordon Arms Hotel

Signage on Moss Street showcasing Gordon Arms Hotel.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

There is a historic advertisement about the Gordon Arms Hotel on a wall on Moss Street which people walk past everyday.

In a way, it pays homage to the former historic hotel.

Historic advertisements on Moss Street.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

It is fair to say the Gordon Arms Hotel will never be forgotten with so many having treasured memories.

The former hotel brings people back to their younger days.

