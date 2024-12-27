Meet the Elgin whisky king who brought hit Netflix show ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to life

The Queen’s Gambit, a 2020 Netflix miniseries, became a global sensation—breaking records, winning numerous awards, and captivating even those who had never been interested in chess.

What you may not know is that the man behind the show actually grew up in Elgin.

Allan Shiach – professionally known as Allan Scott – is a renowned screenwriter and film producer with an impressive portfolio that also includes Don’t Look Now (1973), starring Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, and The Preacher’s Wife (1996) featuring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston.

The 85-year-old, who has been nominated for a BAFTA, also held the role of chairman and chief executive at the Macallan-Glenlivet distillery.

With such a fascinating and diverse career, The Press and Journal takes a closer look at the man who made waves both at home and around the world…

Hollywood screenwriter comes from long line of Moray ancestors

Allan was born in Elgin in 1939 during the start of World War Two.

He grew up with his father Leslie and mother Lucie Shiach, as well as his younger brother Peter.

Sadly, his father passed away in a car accident when Allan was only eight-years-old.

Through much of his childhood, he would roam the Moray countryside on his bicycle, exploring cliffs and caves while playing in the inland dunes of the Spey Valley.

Writing was the only thing he was good at during his school years at Gordonstoun, he told Helen Fospero on the Convex Conversation podcast.

“I had a public dispute a few years ago where somebody said I wasn’t really a Scot,” he told the host.

“I wrote back and said my father was Scottish, my grandfather was, my great-grandfather was, and you’ll even have ancestors of mine who are buried in Fochabers cemetery.

“I was educated entirely in Scotland from 6 until I was 17.

“I run a large Scottish company and spend more nights in Scotland than a diligent Labour MP.

“Now tell me how I’m not Scottish enough.”

Allan even wrote a piece detailing the six cinemas in Moray they had the choice of while he was growing up.

He claimed the the range of films, all shown in a total of six Moray cinemas, during his childhood was “as extensive a choice as anything Netflix can offer today”.

He noted that “sadly” there is now only one cinema, which is Elgin’s The Moray Playhouse.

Allan was educated at Gordonstoun School, but would later take the move to Canada to study at McGill University in Montreal.

While struggling financially at university, he started a stand-up comedy act with a man called Chris Dobson from the Faculty of Law – who would eventually become Scott’s long-time writing partner.

When they started gaining popularity, Allan and Chris adopted the pseudonyms Allan Scott and Chris Bryant respectively since doing a comedy act was “frowned upon” at university.

Between 1961 and 1963 the pair co-wrote Nightcap – which is generally regarded as the forerunner to NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

The Queen’s Gambit – and an unlikely friendship with actor Heath Ledger

Allan first discovered The Queen’s Gambit novel in 1990 and soon acquired the rights to adapt it. He had even arranged to meet actor Heath Ledger to finalise plans for the drama, which tells the story of a troubled teenage girl who discovers her extraordinary talent for chess.

Efforts to bring the screenplay to life had faltered, and for nearly a decade, The Queen’s Gambit sat forgotten at the bottom of Allan’s drawer. But just as he began to lose hope, Ledger reached out to him.

Tragically, a month later, Ledger passed away from a drug overdose in January 2020.

The film would have been Ledger’s directorial debut.

In an interview with The Independent following the actor’s death, Allan reflected on their friendship and the project’s journey.

“He was passionate about it; he was an intense, interested young man and I was drawn to him immediately,” he said.

“Heath was full of ideas for the other cast, mainly from his list of acting friends.”

Allan transformed future of Macallan Distillery

At 40-years-old, Allan took on the role as chairman and chief executive of Macallan-Glenlivet Distillery from 1979 until the company was sold in 1997.

During this time, the company grew highly successful and was recognised as an international brand of single malt whiskey – while its value also increased hundredfold.

Allan now divides his time between London, California, and Saint-Tropez.