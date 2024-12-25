Warmest Christmas morning since records began with 13C recorded in Kinloss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Warmest Christmas morning since records began with 13C recorded in Kinloss

Dyce had the coldest Christmas morning in Scotland at 8.3C.

By Louise Glen
Kinloss was the warmest place in Scotland overnight. Image: Met Office.

It was the warmest Christmas morning on record in Scotland, with temperatures in Kinloss in Moray reaching 13C, according to The Met Office.

Kinloss was warmer than the previous Christmas Day morning record of 10.6C set at Dounreay in the Highlands in 1971.

Dyce was the “coldest” place in Scotland this morning, reaching a balmy 8.3C at 6am.

Dyce had the coldest Christmas morning in Scotland in 2024. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Temperatures were between 10C and 12C overnight across most of Scotland, meaning many local records may have been broken.

The temperatures are higher than the usual daytime temperatures for this time of year.

And the mild conditions are expected to continue throughout Christmas Day.

The coldest Christmas Day in Scotland was in 2010 when it was -18.2C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.

The record high for Scotland on December 25, during the day, stands at 15.1C in Dyce in 2011 and in Urquhart, Ross and Cromarty in 2016.

A mild, rather cloudy Christmas

A spokesman for The Met Office said: “Christmas Day will generally be rather cloudy and mild.

“Outbreaks of rain and strong winds will affect the north and west of Scotland, with patchy drizzle across other western areas.”

Rain will affect much of Scotland overnight.

The spokesman continued: “Mostly dry and mild, though rather cloudy further south. Brighter, but colder across northern Scotland.

“The outlook for Friday to Sunday is for another mild, mostly cloudy day on Friday.

“Then brighter, but colder on Saturday and Sunday with blustery showers, and later rain and hill snow in the north.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures at 6am on Christmas Day were:

Aberdeen 12C

Aboyne 12C

Altbea 12C

Altnahara 12C

Aviemore 11C

Loch Glascarnoch 11C

Kinloss 13C

Kirkwall 11C

Lossiemouth 12C

Stornoway 11C

Tiree 11C

Wick 11C

Conversation