Warmest Christmas morning since records began with 13C recorded in Kinloss

It was the warmest Christmas morning on record in Scotland, with temperatures in Kinloss in Moray reaching 13C, according to The Met Office.

Kinloss was warmer than the previous Christmas Day morning record of 10.6C set at Dounreay in the Highlands in 1971.

Dyce was the “coldest” place in Scotland this morning, reaching a balmy 8.3C at 6am.

Temperatures were between 10C and 12C overnight across most of Scotland, meaning many local records may have been broken.

The temperatures are higher than the usual daytime temperatures for this time of year.

And the mild conditions are expected to continue throughout Christmas Day.

The coldest Christmas Day in Scotland was in 2010 when it was -18.2C in Altnaharra in Sutherland.

The record high for Scotland on December 25, during the day, stands at 15.1C in Dyce in 2011 and in Urquhart, Ross and Cromarty in 2016.

A mild, rather cloudy Christmas

A spokesman for The Met Office said: “Christmas Day will generally be rather cloudy and mild.

“Outbreaks of rain and strong winds will affect the north and west of Scotland, with patchy drizzle across other western areas.”

Rain will affect much of Scotland overnight.

The spokesman continued: “Mostly dry and mild, though rather cloudy further south. Brighter, but colder across northern Scotland.

“The outlook for Friday to Sunday is for another mild, mostly cloudy day on Friday.

“Then brighter, but colder on Saturday and Sunday with blustery showers, and later rain and hill snow in the north.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures at 6am on Christmas Day were:

Aberdeen 12C

Aboyne 12C

Altbea 12C

Altnahara 12C

Aviemore 11C

Loch Glascarnoch 11C

Kinloss 13C

Kirkwall 11C

Lossiemouth 12C

Stornoway 11C

Tiree 11C

Wick 11C