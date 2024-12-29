Elgin bin fire confirmed as deliberate act

A bin fire that happened in Elgin in the early hours of yesterday morning were deliberately set alight police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 2.10am on Saturday, December 28 at bins near to premises on the Moray town’s Waulkmill Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished, with no reports of any injuries.

The incident is being treated as wilful and police in Elgin are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Fire ’caused considerable alarm to residents’

Detective Constable Steven Borzoni said: “The fire was set alight while there were occupants in nearby premises and has caused a small rupture to a gas pipe which has since been repaired. The incident caused considerable alarm to residents and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0392 of December 28. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”