GALLERY: Crowds gather to watch the Burning of the Clavie 2025

Our photographer Jason Hedges took pictures as Brochers celebrated their ancient tradition.

Burning of the Clavie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Ena Saracevic and Jason Hedges

Thousands gathered in Burghead yesterday to celebrate the annual tradition of Burning the Clavie.

An old whisky cask full of staves was prepared before being set alight at 6pm to cheers and excitement.

Spectators then lined the pavements as stewards shouted “Make way for the Clavie!”

Crowds bundled up for the cold weather to watch the procession through the streets before the stunning climax on Doorie Hill.

The origins of the ancient tradition date back longer than living memory and are believed to descend from the Pictish new year.

When the rest of the country moved to the current Gregorian calendar in the 18th Century, those in the town decided to keep their celebrations on the old date.

It means that while Burghead may hold its own Hogmanay celebrations 11 days later than the rest of the country for 2024, the party is undimmed by the wait for the Burning of the Clavie.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best images from the 2025 Burning of the Clavie in Burghead. 

The traditions begin.
The whisky cask is prepared and set alight.
Time for a quick photo.
The Clavie is carried through the streets.
Make way for the Clavie!
The carriers strain with determination as they carry the burning Clavie.
Locals look on as the Clavie passes.
The Clavie reaches Doorie Hill.
Tools are needed to pull it into position.
Determination is needed against the intense heat.
The heat of the fire reflects in a mans face.
Locals gather around.
The fire in full force.
The flames need dampening.
Spectators drop their faces away from the heat.
Water is thrown to control the flames.
A large crowd gathers.
The Clavie burns on Doorie Hill.

