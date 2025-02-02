Elgin town centre building set for a makeover as planning chiefs give the go-ahead

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s edition is full of interesting planning news.

We reveal Transport Scotland have responded to plans for a new Pizza Hut in Elgin.

Planning chiefs have approved plans to convert a former garage into a cafe.

And charity Quarriers have been given planning permission to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

But first, we look at how a former butchers could be given a new purpose.

SUBMITTED: Takeaway plan for former village butchers

Lhanbryde’s former butchers could soon receive a new lease of life.

R George butchers was popular with the locals when it was open.

Now businessman Suraj Thapa has revealed plans to transform the building at 34 St Andrews Road in the village.

He wants to turn it into a chipper.

Floor plans include a new shopfront, frying area and new storage areas.

CM Design is representing him in the proposals.

APPROVED: From garage to cafe

A former garage at the car wash place at Bauds between Cullen and Buckie will be turned into a cafe.

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to the transformation.

Elgin businessman Halil Skepi is behind the makeover.

The new cafe will supplement the car wash and a cottage used as a holiday let.

There will be seating for 16 people.

Now building papers have revealed the transformation – which also include toilets – could cost around £27k.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing him through the process.

Now he is awaiting the building standards decision on the warrant.

SUBMITTED: Swimming pool plans

Christopher Roberts wants to build a domestic swimming pool at Greenfields, Bogton Farm near Lhanbryde.

The drawing shows there will be a changing room, sauna and steam room.

This swimming pool will have a capacity of around 65,000 litres.

S Reid Design is representing him in the proposals.

APPROVED: Elgin town centre building makeover

Charity Quarriers has been given the go-ahead to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

The commercial property is at 42 Moss Street.

What do Quarriers want to do to the building?

The social care charity owns a number of operational and investment properties across Scotland and England.

They will carry out internal alterations to this B listed building to better meet modern commercial use.

Work includes adapting the layout to ensure the inclusive use of the building.

There will be insulation improvements.

And where feasible, they say things like lighting and heating will be ‘discreetly integrated’ into the space to avoid visual impact on historic features.

Charity bosses believe making the space more functional and flexible will ensure the building continues to be a valuable asset to the local community, while supporting its ongoing commercial viability.

LATEST: Transport Scotland speak out about Elgin Pizza Hut plans

In recent weeks, we revealed council officials had raised road safety concerns about plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin.

Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wants to transform the empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

The council’s transport department argued the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

Meanwhile, officials recommended that Transport Scotland was consulted about the proposals as the premises are near the A96.

Now Transport Scotland has responded to the proposals.

They do not intend to advise against the granting of permission.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

