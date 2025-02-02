Elgin town centre building set for a makeover as planning chiefs give the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin town centre building set for a makeover as planning chiefs give the go-ahead

The Moray planning round-up also includes Transport Scotland speaking out about Pizza Hut Elgin plans and the transformation of a former garage into a cafe between Cullen and Buckie.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin town centre building set for makeover. Image: Mhorvan Park/ Design team
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s edition is full of interesting planning news.

We reveal Transport Scotland have responded to plans for a new Pizza Hut in Elgin.

Planning chiefs have approved plans to convert a former garage into a cafe.

And charity Quarriers have been given planning permission to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

But first, we look at how a former butchers could be given a new purpose.

SUBMITTED: Takeaway plan for former village butchers

Lhanbryde’s former butchers could soon receive a new lease of life.

R George butchers was popular with the locals when it was open.

Now businessman Suraj Thapa has revealed plans to transform the building at 34 St Andrews Road in the village.

Former butchers pictured.

He wants to turn it into a chipper.

Floor plans include a new shopfront, frying area and new storage areas.

CM Design is representing him in the proposals.

Floor plan. Image: CM Design

APPROVED: From garage to cafe

Building earmarked for cafe transformation. Image: Google Maps

A former garage at the car wash place at Bauds between Cullen and Buckie will be turned into a cafe.

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to the transformation.

Elgin businessman Halil Skepi is behind the makeover.

The building is between Cullen and Buckie.

The new cafe will supplement the car wash and a cottage used as a holiday let.

There will be seating for 16 people.

Now building papers have revealed the transformation – which also include toilets – could cost around £27k.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing him through the process.

Now he is awaiting the building standards decision on the warrant.

SUBMITTED: Swimming pool plans

Christopher Roberts wants to build a domestic swimming pool at Greenfields, Bogton Farm near Lhanbryde. 

The drawing shows there will be a changing room, sauna and steam room.

This swimming pool will have a capacity of around 65,000 litres.

S Reid Design is representing him in the proposals.

Floor plan for swimming pool. Image: S Reid Design

APPROVED: Elgin town centre building makeover

Property on Moss Street. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Charity Quarriers has been given the go-ahead to give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

The commercial property is at 42 Moss Street.

What do Quarriers want to do to the building?

The social care charity owns a number of operational and investment properties across Scotland and England.

They will carry out internal alterations to this B listed building to better meet modern commercial use.

Work includes adapting the layout to ensure the inclusive use of the building.

There will be insulation improvements.

And where feasible, they say things like lighting and heating will be ‘discreetly integrated’ into the space to avoid visual impact on historic features.

Charity bosses believe making the space more functional and flexible will ensure the building continues to be a valuable asset to the local community, while supporting its ongoing commercial viability.

LATEST: Transport Scotland speak out about Elgin Pizza Hut plans

The High Street building which could be transformed into a Pizza Hut takeaway place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In recent weeks, we revealed council officials had raised road safety concerns about plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin.

Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wants to transform the empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

Previous coverage about the plans. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The council’s transport department argued the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

Meanwhile, officials recommended that Transport Scotland was consulted about the proposals as the premises are near the A96.

Now Transport Scotland has responded to the proposals.

They do not intend to advise against the granting of permission.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

