How one woman’s dream to open an interior design shop has come true in Elgin

For six years, Amy Derbyshire worked in Ikea in her hometown of Nottingham.

As a 17-year-old, she started at the checkouts on Saturdays before becoming involved in organising room sets for the Swedish home furnishings giants.

She went on to study at the National Design Academy too.

For years, she had a dream to open up her own interior design shop.

And now, Loxley & Spey has become a reality in Elgin town centre.

Amy said: “I started out at Ikea as a 17-year-0ld and I went onto to do the room sets.

“I enjoyed the job at Ikea – but I always dreamt of having my own shop.”

From dream to reality

The new businesswoman shared how a walk around Elgin led her to find the shop for rent at 5A Thunderton Place.

When the chance came to move into the former offices of the charity Inspire last August, she jumped at it.

Amy and her family have been hard at work renovating the unit.

Amy said: “I always dreamt of having my own interior shop.

“It is the perfect location just off the High Street and sandwiched between TIK Max and the main streets.

“It is the right size and place for me to open up the shop.

“I am super excited and really nervous at the same time about opening up the shop.”

She has described opening up Loxley & Spey as a major learning curve.

The shop will have curated homeware.

Amy said: “The toughest part has been learning about running a business.

“And picking stock what I like and making sure I have something for everyone.

“My husband has done so much for me with the shop and Richard Cumming from Sirology has been really supportive answering my questions too.

“Businesses have been really kind to me too.”

Standing out from the crowd is key

She feels having a store different to what is already on offer in Elgin is really important.

Amy said: “I will have small household accessories all made in the UK and different from the bigger shops.

“There is nowhere else like us in Elgin.

“It is all about giving the finishing touches to rooms which are important.

“I like items to be functional and look great.

“I also want to make my family proud with the business.”

She sees an opportunity in the large number of new homes being built in Elgin and hopes to make the most of it.

The business’s opening hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

The Loxley & Spey store is set to open on Saturday.

