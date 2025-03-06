How one woman’s dream to open an interior design shop has come true in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

How one woman’s dream to open an interior design shop has come true in Elgin

With experience at IKEA and the National Design Academy, Amy Derbyshire is opening her Thunderton Place store Loxley and Spey Interiors.

Amy Derbyshire pictured inside her stunning new shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Amy Derbyshire pictured inside her stunning new shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For six years, Amy Derbyshire worked in Ikea in her hometown of Nottingham.

As a 17-year-old, she started at the checkouts on Saturdays before becoming involved in organising room sets for the Swedish home furnishings giants.

She went on to study at the National Design Academy too.

For years, she had a dream to open up her own interior design shop.

And now, Loxley & Spey has become a reality in Elgin town centre.

Amy and Barry outside the store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Amy said: “I started out at Ikea as a 17-year-0ld and I went onto to do the room sets.

“I enjoyed the job at Ikea – but I always dreamt of having my own shop.”

From dream to reality

The couple inside the new shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The new businesswoman shared how a walk around Elgin led her to find the shop for rent at 5A Thunderton Place.

When the chance came to move into the former offices of the charity Inspire last August, she jumped at it.

Amy and her family have been hard at work renovating the unit.

Wax melts are available at the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Amy said: “I always dreamt of having my own interior shop.

“It is the perfect location just off the High Street and sandwiched between TIK Max and the main streets.

“It is the right size and place for me to open up the shop.

“I am super excited and really nervous at the same time about opening up the shop.”

Some of the items inside Loxley & Spey on sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She has described opening up Loxley & Spey as a major learning curve.

The shop will have curated homeware.

Amy said: “The toughest part has been learning about running a business.

“And picking stock what I like and making sure I have something for everyone.

“My husband has done so much for me with the shop and Richard Cumming from Sirology has been really supportive answering my questions too.

“Businesses have been really kind to me too.”

Standing out from the crowd is key

Amy Derbyshire is delighted about opening her new store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She feels having a store different to what is already on offer in Elgin is really important.

Amy said: “I will have small household accessories all made in the UK and different from the bigger shops.

“There is nowhere else like us in Elgin.

“It is all about giving the finishing touches to rooms which are important.

“I like items to be functional and look great.

“I also want to make my family proud with the business.”

The stunning shop.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She sees an opportunity in the large number of new homes being built in Elgin and hopes to make the most of it.

The business’s opening hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

The Loxley & Spey store is set to open on Saturday.

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation