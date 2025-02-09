Church could be transformed by supermarket and new signs revealed for six-year vacant Elgin High Street shop makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church could be transformed by supermarket and new signs revealed for six-year vacant Elgin High Street shop makeover

The Moray planning round-up also includes a new vet practice and the price tag is revealed for a hall to be turned into a new home for a doctor.

By Sean McAngus
Burghead Parish Church could be given a new life. Image: Clarke Cooper/Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s edition is full of interesting planning news.

The price tag to turn a former church hall into a home has been revealed.

Meanwhile, a supermarket wants to transform a church being sold off by Church of Scotland.

New signs and a floor plan have been revealed for a vacant Elgin shop that has been empty for nearly six years.

But first, we look at plans moving forward to build a new veterinary practice in Craigellachie.

APPROVED: Craigellachie vet practice

Drawing impression of vet practice. Image:  S Reid Design

Stacey Douglas has been given the go-ahead to build her own veterinary practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Stacey’s practice – “The Craig Vets” – will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

Stacey is looking forward to opening the new practice. Image: Stacey Douglas.

Her clinic will offer an out of hours services.

Her plans have been seen as a positive for local pet owners as elsewhere there was a removal of out-of-hours care.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Now papers have revealed the construction of the new building could cost around £350,000.

SUBMITTED: Price tag of church hall transformation revealed

St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart. Image: Church of Scotland

We previously revealed doctor David Allen wants to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

Church of Scotland have had the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart on the market for offers over £105,000.

This sale is part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

Inside the hall. Image: Church of Scotland

The new owner is moving to the area from the central belt and wants the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

He is still waiting for planning permission.

However, building papers revealed the transformation could cost around £8k.

Latest: Transformation of former bookies in Elgin

It is a building that most locals see everyday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last May, we first exclusively revealed the former home of Elgin’s William Hill could be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

In September 2023 , the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

In recent months, workers could be seen stripping out the disused High Street shop.

Last month, we revealed alterations to the layout inside and the fit out of the new betting office could cost around £90k.

Other work includes upgrading the front facade.

Now planning papers have revealed the floor plans and new signs.

The plans shows facilities include a customer betting area, staff working area, store room and much more.

The floor plans.

 

Signage proposed.

SUBMITTED: New life for church

Burghead Parish Church.

Burghead Parish Church could be given new life.

It appears the closed church on Grant Street could be transformed into a Scotmid store.

AGF Architecture & Design is representing Scotmid Co-op space planning manager Steven Rennix in the change of use plans.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

Inside the church.

The church had a seating capacity of 500.

It is one of the many churches being sold off by Church of Scotland as they look to cut costs across the country.

There are many former churches across Scotland that have been repurposed.

Drone shot of Burghead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

