Church could be transformed by supermarket and new signs revealed for six-year vacant Elgin High Street shop makeover

The price tag to turn a former church hall into a home has been revealed.

Meanwhile, a supermarket wants to transform a church being sold off by Church of Scotland.

New signs and a floor plan have been revealed for a vacant Elgin shop that has been empty for nearly six years.

But first, we look at plans moving forward to build a new veterinary practice in Craigellachie.

APPROVED: Craigellachie vet practice

Stacey Douglas has been given the go-ahead to build her own veterinary practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Stacey’s practice – “The Craig Vets” – will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

Her clinic will offer an out of hours services.

Her plans have been seen as a positive for local pet owners as elsewhere there was a removal of out-of-hours care.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Now papers have revealed the construction of the new building could cost around £350,000.

SUBMITTED: Price tag of church hall transformation revealed

We previously revealed doctor David Allen wants to turn a former church hall into a three bedroom home.

Church of Scotland have had the St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart on the market for offers over £105,000.

This sale is part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The new owner is moving to the area from the central belt and wants the community spirit which exists in and around the village of Urquhart.

He is still waiting for planning permission.

However, building papers revealed the transformation could cost around £8k.

Latest: Transformation of former bookies in Elgin

Last May, we first exclusively revealed the former home of Elgin’s William Hill could be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

In September 2023 , the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

In recent months, workers could be seen stripping out the disused High Street shop.

Last month, we revealed alterations to the layout inside and the fit out of the new betting office could cost around £90k.

Other work includes upgrading the front facade.

Now planning papers have revealed the floor plans and new signs.

The plans shows facilities include a customer betting area, staff working area, store room and much more.

SUBMITTED: New life for church

Burghead Parish Church could be given new life.

It appears the closed church on Grant Street could be transformed into a Scotmid store.

AGF Architecture & Design is representing Scotmid Co-op space planning manager Steven Rennix in the change of use plans.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

The church had a seating capacity of 500.

It is one of the many churches being sold off by Church of Scotland as they look to cut costs across the country.

There are many former churches across Scotland that have been repurposed.

