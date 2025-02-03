‘More than just football pitches’: How Elgin Sports Community Trust has reached 100,000 people since opening Gleaner Arena just four years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘More than just football pitches’: How Elgin Sports Community Trust has reached 100,000 people since opening Gleaner Arena just four years ago

The charity is now aiming to expand its reach after opening a new £400,000 pavilion.

Dave Allen leaning on barrier next to football pitch.
Dave Allen launched the campaign that led to the Elgin Sports Community Trust after growing frustrated at the state of pitches in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Ten years ago, Elgin dad Dave Allen was fed up clearing football pitches of dog mess and needles before his sons’ games.

The father-of-three describes the state of the fields his kids used then as “unsuitable and unsafe”.

Determined to do something about it, the RAF veteran embarked on a mission to form the Elgin Sports Community Trust – culminating in the opening of three pitches at The Gleaner Arena in 2021.

However, the commitment to providing quality sports facilities has not stopped there with the charity opening a new £400,000 pavilion in recent months.

Now the group hopes the investment will push the reach of The Gleaner Arena beyond the 100,000 uses it has already had since it opened Elgin.

The Press and Journal stopped by the new pavilion to speak to Dave, who is chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust, about why he was so committed to improving sports facilities, including; 

  • How the new pavilion will help the charity reach more people than ever before.
  • Why it has been important to create more opportunities to play football in Elgin.
  • And the future aspirations Elgin Sports Community Trust has to deliver indoor facilities in the town.

How horrendous Elgin football pitches started project

Dave has been passionate about sport from a young age and initially wanted to be a PE teacher before his career took him into the RAF.

His three sons all played football on grass pitches in and around Elgin and reached a high standard despite the sometimes dubious facilities.

Dave said: “The pitches were usually unsuitable, and actually unsafe in some cases.

Dave Allen standing on football pitch.
Dave Allen and other parents wanted to improve the standard of sports pitches in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The straw that broke the camel’s back came when I was picking up dog’s mess and needles one day before a game. There always seemed to be something.

“I said to other mums and dads that were there that something needed to be done about it, so we got some like-minded parents together which really got the group together that turned into the Trust.

“I thought if it wasn’t me who did it then nothing would have got done. Maybe someone else would have, I don’t know.

“The group that came together could see the desperate need for quality sports pitches in Elgin.”

Gleaner Arena has opened up sport to all

Knowing the shortage of sports facilities in Elgin, Dave was always confident the pitches would be used if he could get them built.

Raising nearly £1 million as an independent charity while securing backing for the construction and sponsorships was a never-ending task.

But since opening at Lesser Borough Briggs, the facility has welcomed walking football and become the home of Moray Girls Football Club, Elgin City Women and local men sides from across the local area.

Initially the charity wanted to focus on giving other local groups space to have their own games and sessions before realising the untapped demand for running coaching.

Dave said: “I always knew that if we could get it built then it would work. It’s almost like ‘If you build it, they will come.’

“We’ve had more than 100,000 individual uses since we opened. Some of them will be the same people returning multiple times, but it shows how badly needed the facility was.

Drone image of Gleaner Arena.
The Gleaner Arena is next to Elgin City FC’s ground and Moray Leisure Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We weren’t going to start an academy programme but we quickly realised there is still an  opportunity for providing coaching for those kids not in recognised teams.

“They may like it and then join a team, but it’s important to give them a way in.

“One of the best things we’ve done is hire Robbie Hope as our director of operations, and he’s done a great job in creating those opportunities for people whether you’re four or 84.

“Part of that has been creating special sessions for girls to try and capitalise on the huge growth in that game, there’s also walking football for older generations and open sessions for people who just can’t find a team to join and wouldn’t otherwise play.

“It’s fantastic to go down and just see all these different ages and abilities getting the chance to play football.”

How new pavilion at Gleaner Arena will open pitches to even more of Elgin

Ever since opening, the Elgin Sports Community Trust has had aspirations of opening a pavilion building at the Gleaner Arena.

Inside the building is a dedicated open plan office as well as a smaller private room.

Until now the facility has operated with activities only between 3pm and 9pm. The new pavilion will allow that to be extended with openings from 9am.

And Dave hopes it will allow the charity to reach youngsters who may not be suited to mainstream academic education.

Dave Allen standing in front of new pavilion.
The new pavilion will expand the reach of the Gleaner Arena in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “One of the things I’m most excited about is, where we can, offer things like an alternative curriculum for students that don’t fit in with mainstream education for whatever reason.

“We want to use sport to provide them recognised qualifications in coaching, refereeing, even things like developing their own versions of sports.

“We’re also looking at ways how people can play football with people who have a similar ability to themselves.

“For example, people with health conditions maybe haven’t been able to find a team or group to play together. We can enable that in a welcoming environment and let them play.”

Dreams to grow Gleaner Arena with indoor facility

The Elgin Sports Community Trust plans to have picnic benches out next to the football pitches at the Gleaner Arena through the summer.

Food vans are also expected to visit to keep parents and players satisfied.

Dave said: “During the warmer months we open the pitches up when we don’t have any bookings and let kids just play.

“They can just throw down some jumpers for goalposts and kick a ball about, a bit like when I was young.

Drone image of Gleaner Arena.
The Gleaner Arena has one large pitch that can be divided and two smaller pitches. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We want to really create that welcoming atmosphere and help kids stay active.”

Longer-term the charity also has aspirations to develop some kind of indoor football facility.

Dave added: “I think it’s important to give people, especially young children, that indoor option.

“When it’s winter and it’s cold and freezing, who wants to play in that? It can be easy to stop.

“It’s important as a charity that we keep looking forward and not resting on our laurels too.”

