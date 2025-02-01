Forres couple move into larger unit after opening ‘dream’ book shop last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres couple move into larger unit after opening ‘dream’ book shop last year

Owners John and Dorte's first conversation was about their dream to open a book shop.

Under the Leaves has moved to a larger unit. - and it's 'book' owners couldn't be happier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Forres couple have upgraded their ‘dream’ book shop after only a year in business.

When John and Dorte McPhun met at Aberdeen University several years ago, they bonded over a shared dream of starting a book shop.

It was when they settled down and moved to Forres that the pair decided it was the perfect place to open their shop.

They opened their first shop on 86 High Street in January last year and Under The Leaves has been a popular addition to the town ever since.

So popular in fact that just a year later they’ve moved to a new unit at 30 High Street, where unit their floor space has doubled.

John and Dorte opened their new High Street unit earlier this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

John met Dorte – who came to Scotland from Germany – when the pair were both studying at Aberdeen University in 2010.

When the pair met, it was clear they both shared very similar dreams.

Bookworm duo’s first conversation was about ‘dream book shop’

John said: “One of the first conservations we had was “wouldn’t it be nice to open up a book shop?”.

“We were studying English Literature so we were ‘booky’ and all the rest of it.”

Forres proved the perfect spot to realise that dream.

“We really liked the area and realised there was no book shop,” John said..

“Neither of us were particularly happy in the jobs we were doing.

“So we thought “let’s just do a book shop and see what happens”.

Under The Leaves opened on January 2, 2024.

The book-loving duo opened their shop in 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr McPhun has praised the support they’ve received since opening, especially since it had been ‘a while’ since a book shop was in Forres.

“People are so positive about a book shop being back on the High Street.

“There’s been a while since the last one, so people are really enthusiastic about it.

“Many people still want to come into a shop to buy books.”

The move to ‘spacious’ High Street unit

The pair made the decision to move into a larger unit at the end of last year.

John said that although the original unit was “a great place to start”, the lack of space meant it was difficult for customers to move around.

That’s why now, in their new unit, they have double the floor space.

The couple spent weeks renovating their new unit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Under the Leaves has a book for everyone. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

John added: “Moving has similar echoes of last year.

“It’s sort of terrible timing that we were only in the old one for a year.

“It’s just about being able to get more people in here. Also, potentially having events and things like that was the motivation for moving.”

John and Dorte said the support from customers has been ‘wonderful’. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

After the first few weeks in their new unit, the couple are optimistic for the future.

“We’ve only been open a couple of weeks here so it’s really early doors,” John continued.

“But there’s lots of people coming in to have a look around and see where we’ve moved to. It’s been wonderful.

“Other shops on the High Street have been great – it feels like a nice community with shop keepers and cafes.

“Everybody looks out for each other.

“We all have the same motivation to keep the High Street interesting and varied.

“And we’re all encouraging people back to the High Street.”

