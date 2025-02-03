Charming period country house near Keith hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming period country house near Keith hits the market

The five-bedroom home is listed for £480,000.

By Ena Saracevic
The impressive five-bedroom home is on the market for £480,000.
The house has been praised for its many period features. Image: Compass Estates.

A beautiful five-bedroom country house near Keith has hit the market.

The home, in the hamlet of Towiemore, has a number of period features and offers panoramic countryside views.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, it could be the perfect place for a large or growing family.

Its mature garden also provides “all year-round greenery”, with numerous shrubs and plants that bloom from spring to autumn.

The living room. Image: Compass Estates.

A look inside…

Entering the home, you’re met with a well-lit vestibule.

As you step into the lounge – whose walls and ceiling echo the greenery outside – the soaring high ceilings create a spacious atmosphere.

Natural light floods through the tall windows and casts a warm glow into the room.

The focal point of the room is the impressive tiled fireplace.

The dining room. Image: Compass Estates.

Elsewhere in the house, the large dining room – which also boasts an impressive open fire – offers plenty of space to entertain guests.

Another charming addition to the house is the conservatory, which offers pleasant views of the surrounding gardens.

The home’s conservatory. Image: Compass Estates.

There are five bedrooms within the home, including the master with a wide bay offering countryside views.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Compass Estates.

A study room and dining kitchen also come with the home, along with a pantry and utility room.

The house has a sizeable and mature garden that includes a greenhouse and potting shed.
The garden area, with outdoor buildings. Image: Compass Estates.

‘Vibrant’ garden area surrounds home

The garden is fully enclosed and not overlooked, which offers privacy.

In the drive, there is room for at least five cars.

The rear garden has a greenhouse and potting shed, which are attached to its double garage.

The property is being listed with Nicola Anderson of Compass Estates for £480,000.

