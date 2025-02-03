Charming period country house near Keith hits the market

A beautiful five-bedroom country house near Keith has hit the market.

The home, in the hamlet of Towiemore, has a number of period features and offers panoramic countryside views.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, it could be the perfect place for a large or growing family.

Its mature garden also provides “all year-round greenery”, with numerous shrubs and plants that bloom from spring to autumn.

A look inside…

Entering the home, you’re met with a well-lit vestibule.

As you step into the lounge – whose walls and ceiling echo the greenery outside – the soaring high ceilings create a spacious atmosphere.

Natural light floods through the tall windows and casts a warm glow into the room.

The focal point of the room is the impressive tiled fireplace.

Elsewhere in the house, the large dining room – which also boasts an impressive open fire – offers plenty of space to entertain guests.

Another charming addition to the house is the conservatory, which offers pleasant views of the surrounding gardens.

There are five bedrooms within the home, including the master with a wide bay offering countryside views.

A study room and dining kitchen also come with the home, along with a pantry and utility room.

‘Vibrant’ garden area surrounds home

The garden is fully enclosed and not overlooked, which offers privacy.

In the drive, there is room for at least five cars.

The rear garden has a greenhouse and potting shed, which are attached to its double garage.

The property is being listed with Nicola Anderson of Compass Estates for £480,000.

