Moray Teen in possession of a knife charged after Elgin Tesco theft The 18-year-old is to appear at court later today. By Ena Saracevic February 3 2025, 11:56 am February 3 2025, 11:56 am Share Teen in possession of a knife charged after Elgin Tesco theft Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6685006/elgin-tesco-knife-theft-teen/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers were called to the shop on Sunday following reports of a theft. Image: David Whittaker-Smith/DC Thomson. A teenager has been charged after he was caught with a knife following an incident at Tesco in Elgin. Officers were called to the Tesco Extra store on Blackfriars Road on Sunday after reports of a theft at about 3.40pm. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the theft. He was also charged with possession of a knife. Teen to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.40pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a theft from a premises on Blackfriars Road in Elgin. “Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and possession of a knife.” The 18-year-old is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today. Tesco have been approached for comment.
Conversation