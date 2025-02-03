Teen in possession of a knife charged after Elgin Tesco theft

A teenager has been charged after he was caught with a knife following an incident at Tesco in Elgin.

Officers were called to the Tesco Extra store on Blackfriars Road on Sunday after reports of a theft at about 3.40pm.

An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

He was also charged with possession of a knife.

Teen to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court

A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.40pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a theft from a premises on Blackfriars Road in Elgin.

“Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and possession of a knife.”

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Tesco have been approached for comment.