Moray

Fundraiser launched for family of ‘fun-loving’ Steven Smith who died in motorbike crash near Keith

The 26-year-old 'lived life to the fullest'.

By Ena Saracevic
Friends of Steven are raising money for his funeral. Image: Erin Patterson..
Friends of a ‘fun-loving’ man from Dufftown say they have one week left to raise funds for his funeral.

Steven Smith, known affectionately as “Stevo”,  tragically passed away last week.

He died at the scene of a motorcycle crash near Keith on January 27.

Erin Patterson, whose sons were friends of Steven’s, has now organised a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and ‘ease the burden’ of the cost for his mother.

She told the Press and Journal that they only have a week left to reach the target funding goal.

In the fundraiser, she added: “We are trying to help his mum out through this most difficult time to help raise as much as we can for his funeral and to ease the burden of this cost on top of everything she is having to deal with.

“She is disabled and as you can imagine this is such an added stress on top of losing her son.”

Steven passed away last week. Image: Erin Patterson.

Steven Smith ‘made the most of every moment’

Erin shared some pictures of Steven – with her saying they capture their “fun-loving” and “living-life-to-the-fullest” Stevo.

“He truly loved making people smile, spending time with friends, making the most of every moment,” she added.

“He was the kind of person who would light up a room just by being him and will hugely be missed.”

The 26-year-old has been described by friends as someone who ‘made the most of every moment’. Image: Erin Patterson.

Dufftown man had the ‘most infectious smile’

Erin added that Steven had “the most infectious smile” and that his laugh was loved by so many.

She added: “The world is a duller place without him. He leaves behind so many amazing memories for us all to share.

“Those who knew him know he would be first to put his hand in his pocket for anyone he knew.

“Not only for helping out in a situation such as this but to help in any way he possibly could.

“So please, if you can help his mum, and family reach this goal and give him the send-off he deserves.”

To donate to Erin Patterson’s fundraiser, click here. 

