Moray

New pictures reveal work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings

You can't see it from street level, but we can reveal images and video showing the work ongoing to transform South Street.

By Sean McAngus

New images have given a glimpse of work ongoing to demolish five buildings in the Elgin town centre as part of a new South Street mixed redevelopment.

The iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and the former  Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre are all getting all torn down.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

The complex will make way for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Aerial view of South Street development plans.

Our exclusive images reveal the work ongoing which is hidden from public view.

Last month, the demolition work began and our pictures show buildings at the back of Junners being bulldozed.

Meanwhile, construction of the new buildings is expected to start by the summer.

What’s the latest on the demolition work as part of Junners Jailhouse redevelopment?

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some pictures using a drone, revealing the work currently being carried out.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The work is hidden from public view. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Demolition work taking place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A view from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The work is taking place behind one of the Junners buildings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buildings like the Junners and Jailhouse will soon be demolished too. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Part of a building can be seen to be have been demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Robertson bosses hopes the new development will help transform the Elgin town centre.

Meanwhile, others think the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

Do you have fond memories of the Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners? Let us know in our comments section below

