New pictures reveal work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings

New images have given a glimpse of work ongoing to demolish five buildings in the Elgin town centre as part of a new South Street mixed redevelopment.

The iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and the former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre are all getting all torn down.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

The complex will make way for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Our exclusive images reveal the work ongoing which is hidden from public view.

Last month, the demolition work began and our pictures show buildings at the back of Junners being bulldozed.

Meanwhile, construction of the new buildings is expected to start by the summer.

What’s the latest on the demolition work as part of Junners Jailhouse redevelopment?

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some pictures using a drone, revealing the work currently being carried out.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Robertson bosses hopes the new development will help transform the Elgin town centre.

Meanwhile, others think the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

