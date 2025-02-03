Moray Police called to Moray school after pupil found with a knife Concerned parents were contacted by letter, informing them about the incident. By Michelle Henderson February 3 2025, 7:05 pm February 3 2025, 7:05 pm Share Police called to Moray school after pupil found with a knife Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6685477/police-moray-school-pupil-knife/ Copy Link 0 comment POlice were called to the Moray school following reports of a pupil with a knife. Image: DC Thomson Police were called to a Moray school after a pupil was found in possession of a knife. Officers were called to the Speyside school on Friday afternoon over concerns for the safety of pupils and staff. A letter, written by the head teacher, was received by concerned parents informing them the matter had been resolved. It reads: “When it was reported to staff, this matter was dealt with in a timely and appropriate manner and in accordance with local authority procedures and guidance. “I can assure you that our main priority was the safety of all children and that no-one was harmed.” Police ‘working with partners’ after knife incident at school Police Scotland confirmed they have since spoken with the parents of the child concerned. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Around 1.40 pm on Friday January 31, we received a report of a child in possession of a knife at a school in the Speyside area. “Officers spoke with the parents of the child and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”
