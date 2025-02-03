Police called to Moray school after pupil found with a knife

Police were called to a Moray school after a pupil was found in possession of a knife.

Officers were called to the Speyside school on Friday afternoon over concerns for the safety of pupils and staff.

A letter, written by the head teacher, was received by concerned parents informing them the matter had been resolved.

It reads: “When it was reported to staff, this matter was dealt with in a timely and appropriate manner and in accordance with local authority procedures and guidance.

“I can assure you that our main priority was the safety of all children and that no-one was harmed.”

Police ‘working with partners’ after knife incident at school

Police Scotland confirmed they have since spoken with the parents of the child concerned.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Around 1.40 pm on Friday January 31, we received a report of a child in possession of a knife at a school in the Speyside area.

“Officers spoke with the parents of the child and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”