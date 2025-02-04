Have you seen missing Jake Black? Elgin teen reported missing

A teenager has been reported missing from the Elgin area.

Jake Black, 14, was last seen in the Newmill Road area of the Moray town.

Eager to trace his whereabouts, police have today issued a public appeal for information.

Sharing an image of the teenager to social media, officers say they are looking to “ensure his welfare.”

Can you help the police trace Jake Black?

He is described as being 5ft 4 inches in height, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, brown Adidas hooded top and black Adidas trousers.

If you believe you have spotted Jake on your travels around Moray and beyond, please contact the police via 101 quoting incident number 0140 of February 4.