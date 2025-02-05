Owners of Elgin’s Foggies bar to open Brume and Brander in Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of Elgin’s Foggies bar to open Brume and Brander in Lossiemouth

Phil and Katie Witton are giving the Brander Arms a new identity after it closed its doors in September.

By Ena Saracevic
The Brander Arms will become the Brume and Brander. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New life is being brought to the Brander Arms in Lossiemouth as the owners of Foggies Bar have decided to save the pub.

Elgin publicans Phil and Katie Witton announced the news yesterday, and that they would be giving the Lossiemouth pub a “brand-new identity” by dubbing it Brume and Brander.

Renovations are already under way, and they plan to open the pub in early May.

The pair have owned their much-loved Elgin bar since 2020.

Phil Witton said: “We are big advocates for not letting pubs shut down.

“These places are so much more than a pub and they do so much for the local community.

Brume and Brander is planning to open in May. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“When the Brander Arms came up for rent, we knew we had to save it.”

Phil said that although they still have “lots of hurdles” to go through, they are in the process of setting up their license and are looking forward to the pub opening.

The name – Brume and Brander – uses the word “brume” which means fog. This is with the intention of remaining connected to their Elgin bar Foggies.

In their post to social media, they said: “Renovations are already under way to transform this historic Lossiemouth venue into a stylish, welcoming space, combining rich tradition with a fresh new feel.

“Expect great drinks, a cozy atmosphere, and the same warm hospitality you know and love from Foggies.”

Popular Lossiemouth pub forced to close doors in September

The Brander Arms pub closed in September after it was put up for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company so they could make repairs to the harbour.

Lynn, who used to run the venue with her husband Alan Mitchell, was given 16 weeks’ notice about the sale.

Alan and Lynn Mitchell. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I’m devastated,” Lynn said at the time. “My first thought was Christmas and New Year – I won’t have that with my customers.

“That’s the time of year we have all the customers together, the decorations, kids’ parties.

Conversation