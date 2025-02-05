Owners of Elgin’s Foggies bar to open Brume and Brander in Lossiemouth

New life is being brought to the Brander Arms in Lossiemouth as the owners of Foggies Bar have decided to save the pub.

Elgin publicans Phil and Katie Witton announced the news yesterday, and that they would be giving the Lossiemouth pub a “brand-new identity” by dubbing it Brume and Brander.

Renovations are already under way, and they plan to open the pub in early May.

The pair have owned their much-loved Elgin bar since 2020.

Phil Witton said: “We are big advocates for not letting pubs shut down.

“These places are so much more than a pub and they do so much for the local community.

“When the Brander Arms came up for rent, we knew we had to save it.”

Phil said that although they still have “lots of hurdles” to go through, they are in the process of setting up their license and are looking forward to the pub opening.

The name – Brume and Brander – uses the word “brume” which means fog. This is with the intention of remaining connected to their Elgin bar Foggies.

In their post to social media, they said: “Renovations are already under way to transform this historic Lossiemouth venue into a stylish, welcoming space, combining rich tradition with a fresh new feel.

“Expect great drinks, a cozy atmosphere, and the same warm hospitality you know and love from Foggies.”

Popular Lossiemouth pub forced to close doors in September

The Brander Arms pub closed in September after it was put up for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company so they could make repairs to the harbour.

Lynn, who used to run the venue with her husband Alan Mitchell, was given 16 weeks’ notice about the sale.

“I’m devastated,” Lynn said at the time. “My first thought was Christmas and New Year – I won’t have that with my customers.

“That’s the time of year we have all the customers together, the decorations, kids’ parties.