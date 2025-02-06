Revealed: The 9 Moray towns and villages that could soon be home to overnight campervan sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The 9 Moray towns and villages that could soon be home to overnight campervan sites

The scheme aims to provide short-stay, on-the-go parking options.

By Chris Cromar
Moray campervan.
Changes may be coming for overnight campervan and motorhome stays in Moray. Image: Moray Council.

Overnight stays for campervans and motorhomes in Moray may be in line for a shake-up, it has been confirmed.

Moray Council will consult local communities on proposals to manage overnight stays on designated council-owned sites.

The authority has revealed a list of nine locations that could be in line for the new sites with Lossiemouth and Buckie included.

The proposed scheme aims to provide short-stay, on-the-go overnight parking options, which they argue will support “sustainable tourism”, while ensuring community concerns are addressed.

A96 at Forres.
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road goes through Moray. Image: Supplied.

There have been various concerns about the amount of motorhomes causing congestion in Moray, including on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, as well as the A95 in Speyside.

In July last year, Moray Council banned overnight parking and camping at Alice Littler Park in Aberlour.  The measure was described as being “anti-tourist” by some.

Broomfield Holiday Park, Ullapool.
Visitors in campervans and motorhomes are common pace across the north of Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A report has outlined the current situation and recommended engaging with communities to gather feedback on the benefits and risks of the scheme and understand how such a scheme should be managed.

Provisional sites in the following locations have been put forward for consideration:

  • Aberlour
  • Ballindalloch
  • Buckie
  • Burghead
  • Craigellachie
  • Cullen
  • Forres
  • Lossiemouth
  • Portgordon

However, the Moray community is encouraged to suggest alternative locations as part of the consultation.

The consultation will ask for views from local residents, businesses and community groups before any final decisions are made on the scheme.

‘We recognise the growing popularity of campervan travel’

Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee Councillor Marc Macrae said: “Tourism plays a key role in Moray’s economy and we recognise the growing popularity of campervan and motorhome travel.

“This consultation will allow us to explore how we might provide suitable overnight parking locations and allow us to understand the views of the local communities before any decision is made.”

Ullapool motorhomes.
Highland Council introduced a voluntary scheme for campervan and motorhomes last year. Image: Dornoch Caravan Park.

Controversy was caused in the Highlands last year, when Highland Council introduced a new voluntary scheme for all campervan and motorhome users.

For a fee of £40, users are able to sign up for the seven-day membership.

Visitors have access to benefits that support continued improvements to services,  such as public toilets.

However, some Highland campsite owners were “absolutely livid” about the changes.

They said they could not directly compete with the local authority.

