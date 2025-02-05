Cars collide at Elgin traffic lights

An Elgin junction has been brought to a standstill following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at the junction of the A941 Northfield Terrace road and South Street shortly before 3pm today.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The severity of any injuries is unknown.

Pictures taken at the scene show police and fire crews blocking the town centre route as the bonnet of a white Audi lies open.

Firefighters called to Elgin crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the Moray crash at 3pm.

Two appliances from Elgin were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles “prior to their arrival.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.