How hundreds of Christmas trees are helping to save Lossiemouth dunes from erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

How hundreds of Christmas trees are helping to save Lossiemouth dunes from erosion

Worries have been raised that frequent storms are washing away the dunes on Lossiemouth's picturesque coastline.

By David Mackay
RAF Lossiemouth serviceman pulling Christmas tree
Hundreds of Christmas trees were donated by locals for the dunes project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hundreds of Christmas trees have been planted on Lossiemouth’s East Beach to form an unorthodox defence to protect the town’s dunes.

Worries were raised about the East Beach last year after huge swathes of the sand banks were washed away in storms.

Anxious about the prospect of losing their beloved dunes, locals committed to coming up with a plan to protect them.

Christmas trees and RAF personnel on Lossiemouth beach.
Christmas trees were donated by Lossiemouth locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today crews from RAF Lossiemouth joined efforts to plant Christmas trees on the beach to form a new natural barrier.

And it is hoped the project could become a template for other north-east communities to follow.

Fears for future of Lossiemouth’s East Beach

Shifting sands on Lossiemouth’s East Beach is nothing new, like all dunes they move with the seasons depending on the year.

However, the changes in recent years have attracted alarm from regular beach walkers.

Where previously walkers crossing over the old East Beach bridge would have to pass through a narrow gap in the dunes to get to the sands, there is now a vast growing chasm.

RAF Lossiemouth personnel put trees in trench.
The trees were put in the trench at a 45 degree angle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossiemouth Community Council has spearheaded the “soft sea defence” of Christmas trees after seeing them used in Fife and Lancashire.

Chairwoman Carolle Ralph said: “It’s really been quite worrying to watch because a lot of the dunes have just disappeared.

“One of our main worries has been the effect this will have on the Seatown because there is now very little protection there from the weather coming off the sea.

“We’re hoping the trees will keep the sand together and help keep everything here more established and then you can look to strengthen it further with Marram grass.”

Collage of Lossiemouth dunes before and after erosion.
Lossiemouth’s East Beach dunes in March 2024, pictured left, and in June 2023. Images: DC Thomson

Heldon and Laich councillor Neil Cameron added: “In the eight years since I’ve been here, these dunes have almost completely disappeared.

“They’re a great protecting for the River Lossie and they’re feature of the town, if they’re washed away then that feature is lost.”

What will the Christmas trees on Lossiemouth’s beach do?

The Christmas trees were dug into trench one metre deep and one metre wide encircling one of the Lossiemouth dunes.

A crew of about 30 volunteers from RAF Lossiemouth then placed them inside before filling the ditch in with sand.

Trees buried at foot of Lossiemouth dune.
The Christmas trees will form a natural defensive wall to retain the sand in the Lossiemouth beach dunes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is hoped the trees will catch the sand from the dunes when water from sea rushes in during storms and high tides and prevent it from being washed back out to sea.

Eventually the trees should become buried by the sand and appear almost invisible to walkers.

Could Christmas trees be used on other beaches?

Flooding officials will be keeping a close eye on the Lossiemouth Christmas trees this year with drones to examine any changes on the beach.

And Will Burnish, Moray Council’s senior engineer for flooding and coastal, believes the project could be replicated elsewhere across the north-east shore.

He said: “Unfortunately the council doesn’t have the funding now to help with projects like this, but we’ve been able to help discuss it with Marine Scotland and the Crown Estate, which we’re much more experienced in doing.

Will Burnish and Carolle Ralph walking on beach next to Christmas trees.
Moray Council engineer Will Burnish and Lossiemouth Community Council chairwoman Carolle Ralph. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“With anything you do with nature, there’s never any guarantees it’s going to work. We know a big storm might come along and we could end up with Christmas trees all over the beach.

“But at the same time, we’re trying something here which, if it works, could be used on the West Beach, Roseisle, Kingston and not just in Moray too.

“There will be communities and councils across Scotland looking at what we’re doing here.”

Read more from Lossiemouth

Conversation