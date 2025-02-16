Church’s mission to transform office above coffee giants Costa in the Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church’s mission to transform office above coffee giants Costa in the Elgin town centre

The Moray planning round-up also includes the end for a long-vacant Forres shop and new details about Burghead Church makeover.

By Sean McAngus
Work revealed to transform office above Costa in the Elgin town centre. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Work revealed to transform office above Costa in the Elgin town centre.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

Plans for work to transform a unused office above coffee giants Costa in the Elgin town centre is in here.

And a homeowner is set to rebuild their house for a second time.

Exciting new details have emerged about the transformation of Burghead Parish Church.

A former shop in Forres is set to be torn down.

APPROVED: End for boarded-up Forres shop

For seven years, the Nicholson Building on St Catherine’s Road in Forres has lain empty.

This well-known building was originally used as coachbuilders dating back to 1985.

It was last used as a picture framing shop before closing in 2018.

The Nicholson Building in Forres.

Now a building warrant has been approved to knock down the building.

Liam and Eileen Wood are behind the work which could cost around £30,000.

This site was previously marketed as a ‘wonderful development opportunity’.

The building when home to a garage.

APPROVED: New dog grooming salon

Garry Murdoch has been given the go-ahead to convert a garage at a Buckie home into a dog grooming salon.

The garage is at a home located at 14 Park Grove.

This business will run from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and the occasional Saturday.

Garage which will be transformed.

There will be two staff members and a maximum of eight clients per day.

The groomers will work alternate hours.

However, they will have to work together if they’re dealing with a large breed for “paired lifting”.

APPROVED: Rebuild of home for the second time after major blaze

Remains of Orton home after fire.
The home near Orton has been reduced to a shell.

In December,  Jim MacLeod was given planning permission to rebuild his home for a second time after it was almost completely destroyed by a fire.

The Orton property was ravaged by a blaze that tore through the roof and ran out of control through the house.

In May 2023, this took place only two years after Mr MacLeod was forced from his home between Rothes and Fochabers after his pipes burst in temperatures as low as -17C.

After years of painstaking repairs, he had finally been ready to move back into the property, which is the former station house, at the time of the fire.

Artist impression of restored Orton home.
Artist impression of restored Orton home.

Drawings showed the floor plan of the building will be kept the same inside the building, which was built in the 19th Century.

Fixtures including windows, gutters and doors will be replaced with similar features.

Now a building warrant has been approved which means the rebuild can begin.

Artist impression of restored Orton home. Image: Ramsay McMichael Consulting Limited

Latest: New life for closed Burghead church

Burghead Parish Church.

Last Sunday, we exclusively revealed Scotmid wanted to transform the Burghead Parish Church into a new store.

In December, Burghead Parish Church closed down.

It comes as a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

However, they say they are looking to move into a bigger, modern and accessible new store to better serve the community.

Scotmid spoke to the Press and Journal about the plans. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Now new details have been revealed about the proposed transformation.

This includes that the ground floor pews and raised pulpit area will be removed to make way for a new floor finish.

Retail shelving, refrigeration units and service points will be installed.

Meanwhile staff numbers will increase from 15 to around 21.

 

Drawing impression to show transformation of church into Scotmid shop.  Image: AGF Architecture & Design

There will be new air conditioning for heating and cooling and lighting for the new sales area.

Meanwhile, external condenser units for the refrigeration and air conditioning will be located in the small enclosed rear garden area.

Floor plan revealed. Image: AGF Architecture & Design

SUBMITTED: Church’s work on unused office above Costa shop

The office above Costa.

Last year, Moray Coastal Baptist Church moved into premises above coffee giants Costa.

The entrance for the space at 1 Commerce Street is at the side of Costa.

This church is described as a ‘Bible-preaching Baptist Church’.

Inside the church. Image: Moray Coast Baptist Church

They hold Sunday services at 10am, 11am and 6pm in the premises.

Meanwhile, there is a Wednesday night prayer service every week at 7pm.

Now the church has applied for planning permission and listed building consent to transform a unused office into a church and use for associated social activities too.

Building papers reveal the work including internal alterations could cost around £7,500.

Wittets Architects is representing the church in the process.

It is understood that work had already started.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

