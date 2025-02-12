Scotmid reveal why they want to transform a closed kirk which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Scotmid reveal why they want to transform a closed kirk which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

Scotmid has spoken out after we exclusively revealed their plans.

Burghead Parish Church can be seen in a drone footage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Burghead Parish Church can be seen in a drone footage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Scotmid has revealed why they want to transform a former church into a new store.

In December, Burghead Parish Church was closed down.

It comes as a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

In our latest planning roundup, we exclusively revealed Scotmid’s plans to turn the church on Grant Street into a new shop.

Meanwhile, Church of Scotland bosses say the building is currently under offer.

The current Burghead store.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

However, they are looking to move into a bigger, modern and accessible new store to better serve the community.

The former church earmarked for transformation.

Scotmid CEO  Karen Scott said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further invest in Moray, a key trading area for Scotmid.

“As a co-operative, we are committed to serving and supporting local communities and this project in Burghead reflects that commitment.

“By relocating to a more accessible and spacious site, we will be able to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, while preserving the character of this historic building.

“We also look forward to creating additional local jobs and continuing our long-standing tradition of providing quality retail services at the heart of the community.”

Have Scotmid converted a church before?

Torphin Scotmid pictured.

In the village of Torphins in Aberdeenshire, Scotmid already have a store inside a former church.

Therefore, they aren’t strangers to the idea of converting a building of worship into a shop.

Future of church buildings

Burghead Parish Church pictured.

There are many former Church of Scotland buildings already earmarked for new uses.

The St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart and former Rathven church hall could both be turned into homes.

Meanwhile, the future of St Giles Church is unclear, with church bosses intending to dispose of the building by August 2027.

Read more Church stories:

Conversation