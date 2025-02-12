Scotmid reveal why they want to transform a closed kirk which fell victim to Church of Scotland cuts

Scotmid has revealed why they want to transform a former church into a new store.

In December, Burghead Parish Church was closed down.

It comes as a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

In our latest planning roundup, we exclusively revealed Scotmid’s plans to turn the church on Grant Street into a new shop.

Meanwhile, Church of Scotland bosses say the building is currently under offer.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

However, they are looking to move into a bigger, modern and accessible new store to better serve the community.

Scotmid CEO Karen Scott said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further invest in Moray, a key trading area for Scotmid.

“As a co-operative, we are committed to serving and supporting local communities and this project in Burghead reflects that commitment.

“By relocating to a more accessible and spacious site, we will be able to enhance the shopping experience for our customers, while preserving the character of this historic building.

“We also look forward to creating additional local jobs and continuing our long-standing tradition of providing quality retail services at the heart of the community.”

Have Scotmid converted a church before?

In the village of Torphins in Aberdeenshire, Scotmid already have a store inside a former church.

Therefore, they aren’t strangers to the idea of converting a building of worship into a shop.

Future of church buildings

There are many former Church of Scotland buildings already earmarked for new uses.

The St Margaret’s Hall in Urquhart and former Rathven church hall could both be turned into homes.

Meanwhile, the future of St Giles Church is unclear, with church bosses intending to dispose of the building by August 2027.

