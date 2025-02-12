Bilbohall Elgin: New homes DELAYED to 2030 due to a lack of electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Bilbohall Elgin: New homes DELAYED to 2030 due to a lack of electricity

The council's plan for 106 new homes on Edgar Road might not be underway even by the end of the decade.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Drone image of Bilbohall site with site highlighted.
Bilbohall housing site Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson

Elgin’s Bilbohall housing development has been delayed because the new houses cannot be supplied with power.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) told Moray Council they did not have the grid capacity in Elgin to service the new housing.

Council officers spoke of their “frustration” with SSEN, who they have been liaising with for some time.

SSEN say they are “working closely” with the council to see if they can find a solution to the power issues sooner than 2030.

Artist impression of Bilbohall housing.
A render of what the new housing could eventually look like. Image: Collective Architecture.

Why has the housing development been delayed?

In November of last year, SSEN told Moray Council they had concerns with the capacity of the grid to service new homes.

Improvements to Elgin’s grid system planned to take place in 2026 have now been delayed to 2030, the council was told.

An SSEN spokesperson said: “We are starting work to upgrade our local network later this year; these projects will run through to 2030, releasing additional capacity onto the network in stages.”

However, the current amount of electricity SSEN could provide the Bilbohall project makes it “not viable” according to council documents.

Moray Council have said they intend to continue developing plans for the site but no work will get underway until SSEN can guarantee grid capacity.

Google Maps image looking from Edgar Road across Bilbohall.
View from Edgar Road of the Bilbohall site. Supplied by Google Maps.

Bilbohall plagued by delays and revisions

Recently, the P&J did a full breakdown of the Bilbohall development.

The site was first identified for housing almost twenty years ago.

Since then, plans have revised and reduced multiple times culminating in the current development, approved in October last year.

The first phase of this planned to bring 106 new homes to the end of Edgar Road.

The housing is a mixed-development of one to five bedroom housing and two-bedroom flats.

Layout of Bilbohall housing
The first phase of the development, which could total 226 new homes. Supplied by Collective Architecture.

Council officers aware of the ‘irony’

Head of Housing and Property Services Edward Thomas said: “It’s a matter of frustration we’ve hit this problem.

“We’ve been engaging with SSEN for some time in relation to this.”

SSEN’s housing strategy hopes to “not worsen” rural housing issues, by providing alternative housing for workers outwith local housing options.

Mr Thomas remarked “the irony… is not lost on us” rural housing is now being impacted as a direct result of SSEN’s delays.

However, a spokesperson for SSEN said they are “exploring potential network solutions to help [Moray Council] meet the current project timescales for the Bilbohall development.”

This includes decisions on accommodation for workers coming to work on Elgin’s power grid.

