Ashers Bakery opens up new Elgin High Street store

Bakers Ashers have opened up a new location on Elgin’s High Street following the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre.

Last month, the St Giles Centre shut down making many businesses including the Nairn firm homeless.

The family-owned company immediately stressed its intention to retain two stores in Elgin.

Importantly this meant they could keep their staff, some of whom have worked for the firm since the 1990s.

A few weeks ago, we revealed Ashers would be moving into 55 High Street, which is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

Now it is open for business.

They have filled a High Street unit which has lay empty since the end of 2023.

It joins the firm’s other store in Elgin on the west end of the High Street, near Poundland, and 10 other locations across Moray and the Highlands.

Hopes for new Elgin store

Ashers Bakery sales manager Becca Moors is delighted about the opening of the new store.

She said: “It is so amazing to be open again and especially save jobs after the closure of St Giles Centre.

“The support from the surrounding businesses has been much appreciated.

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody into the store.”

It is hoped the arrival of Ashers in this part of High Street will help other businesses too.

She added: “It will be great to help this area of the High Street.

“Location-wise it is good and there is certainly more footfall than I thought.

“Even from 6am, there is a lot of people walking around this area.”

Meanwhile, there are plans to install seating inside at some point and the company have a license to have seating outside during the summer months.

