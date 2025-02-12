Ashers Bakery opens up new Elgin High Street store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Ashers Bakery opens up new Elgin High Street store

The firm previously had a store in the St Giles Centre before it closed down.

Ashers in Elgin.
Ashers in Elgin.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Bakers Ashers have opened up a new location on Elgin’s High Street following the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre.

Last month, the St Giles Centre shut down making many businesses including the Nairn firm homeless.

The family-owned company immediately stressed its intention to retain two stores in Elgin.

Importantly this meant they could keep their staff, some of whom have worked for the firm since the 1990s.

A few weeks ago, we revealed Ashers would be moving into 55 High Street, which is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

Ashers sign on shop.
Ashers have kept two stores in Elgin following the St Giles Centre closure.

Now it is open for business.

They have filled a High Street unit which has lay empty since the end of 2023.

It joins the firm’s other store in Elgin on the west end of the High Street, near Poundland, and 10 other locations across Moray and the Highlands.

Hopes for new Elgin store

Ashers Bakery sales manager Becca Moors.

Ashers Bakery sales manager Becca Moors is delighted about the opening of the new store.

She said: “It is so amazing to be open again and especially save jobs after the closure of St Giles Centre.

“The support from the surrounding businesses has been much appreciated.

“We can’t wait to welcome everybody into the store.”

Inside the Ashers which has an array of cakes and pies.

It is hoped the arrival of Ashers in this part of High Street will help other businesses too.

She added: “It will be great to help this area of the High Street.

“Location-wise it is good and there is certainly more footfall than I thought.

“Even from 6am, there is a lot of people walking around this area.”

Meanwhile, there are plans to install seating inside at some point and the company have a license to have seating outside during the summer months.

Inside the shop.

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation