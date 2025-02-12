Moray Council reveal why they had ‘no option’ other than chase St Giles owners for unpaid rates bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council reveal why they had ‘no option’ other than chase St Giles owners for unpaid rates bill

The council said an agreed repayment plan and potential redevelopment discussions failed.

By Sean McAngus
St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council say they had “no option” other than launching legal action to retrieve unpaid non-domestic rates from the owners of the St Giles Centre.

In November, councillors agreed to pursue around £750,000 in unpaid rates from St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd

Last month, the shopping centre shut down after owners St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

Tenants were given less than two weeks to vacate the building.

Our front page about the closure. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

David Cameron, the only director of the company, blamed Edgar Road retail parks for the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

And he also said the rising number of vacant units caused the mall’s cash crisis.

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
St Giles Centre owner David Cameron, pictured in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

New details revealed about unpaid rates crisis

Inside St Giles Centre.
Inside the St Giles Centre on the final day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today, behind closed doors, the local authority’s audit committee looked at a report assessing Moray Council’s handling of the recovery of the non-domestic rates from St Giles.

Business rates are a form of property tax which help pay for local council services.

The Scottish Government is responsible for making decisions about and setting non-domestic rates.

Councils administer and collect the tax.

Interim Chief Executive John Mundell had commissioned an internal audit of how the debt recovery was carried out.

It was revealed that as far back as 2022, there had been “extensive communications” between senior officials over the shopping centre’s financial woes.

Scott Lawrence on Forres High Street.
Councillor Scott Lawrence pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Committee chairman Scott Lawrence revealed that a repayment plan had been agreed with Mr Cameron.

He added: “When it was not upheld the council had no option but to initiate debt recovery enforcement proceedings.

“These were suspended for a period to facilitate further discussions around the potential redevelopment of the centre with the director of the management company, however when this did not progress enforcement action was instructed to continue.”

Inside St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile auditors say the issues “should have been raised with full council at an earlier date to afford councillors the opportunity to consider all the challenging details of the situation”.

It was also agreed going forward, record keeping and monitoring of any similar decisions would be improved.

Councillor Lawrence added the report was discussed in private due to the potential of a further external investigation and didn’t want to prejudice any such proceedings.

