Stunning 15th-Century Auchindoun Castle reopens to public after three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Stunning 15th-Century Auchindoun Castle reopens to public after three years

Entry to the site is free of charge.

By Ena Saracevic
Auchindoun Castle.
Auchindoun Castle is open to the public. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.

A beautiful castle dating back to the 15th Century is now open to visitors after extensive repairs.

Auchindoun Castle, near Dufftown, shut its doors in January 2022 to allow work to make its ruins safe.

Following a series of inspections and associated repairs, the 15th-Century stronghold has now reopened to members of the public.

The castle has been dubbed “one of the most remote in Scotland” and is situated near the River Fiddich.

The castle was closed to the public for three years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

An extensive history

The castle was built in the 1400s, possibly by Thomas Cochrane who was the 10th Earl of Dundonald and a favourite of King James III.

The stronghold was then owned in the early 1500s by the Ogilvy family who sold the castle on to Sir Adam Gordon in 1594.

In 1571 a party of Gordons from Auchindoun attacked and burnt the nearby Corgarff Castle, along with its occupants.

William Mackintosh, seeking vengeance, attacked and burned Auchindoun. For this crime he was beheaded by the Countess of Huntly’s cook.

The castle was back in Ogilvy hands by 1594, and lay derelict by 1725.

Works to the castle in November 2024. Image: Richard Broom.

The 15th-Century site can only be reached by foot.

Therefore, during the repairs, transportation of scaffolding and other equipment to the ruin posed challenges for workers. Delivery was only possible by airlift.

Why was the castle closed?

Auchindoun Castle was closed to allow masonry work to be carried out to make its ruins safe.

Following an inspection in 2022, the castle subsequently closed due to “danger of masonry fall.”

Historic Environment Scotland have assessed the impact of climate change on the site, as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of factors.

Shortly after closing the Auchindoun site, they launched a nationwide programme to inspect 206 sites in their care – the high-level masonry programme.

Graham Smith, community manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “The high-level masonry programme is the result of ongoing risk assessment and sample surveys and assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.

“Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is believed to be amongst the first heritage managers to approach it in this way, with the results shared with peer organisations.”

When can you visit?

Auchindoun Castle is open daily and entry to the site is free of charge.

The castle before repairs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Smith added: ““Built in the 1400s, Auchindoun Castle still stands as a mighty and imposing stone fortress.

“The site’s remains tell a bloody history all whilst overlooking the spectacular setting of the Moray landscape.

“With a lord’s hall, withdrawing chamber and a barrel-vaulted chamber only revealed by excavation in 1984, there’s lots to explore and discover.

“Plus, the views from its hilltop location make it more than worth the walk.”

Read more from Auchindoun Castle

Conversation