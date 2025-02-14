Stunning 15th-Century Auchindoun Castle reopens to public after three years

A beautiful castle dating back to the 15th Century is now open to visitors after extensive repairs.

Auchindoun Castle, near Dufftown, shut its doors in January 2022 to allow work to make its ruins safe.

Following a series of inspections and associated repairs, the 15th-Century stronghold has now reopened to members of the public.

The castle has been dubbed “one of the most remote in Scotland” and is situated near the River Fiddich.

An extensive history

The castle was built in the 1400s, possibly by Thomas Cochrane who was the 10th Earl of Dundonald and a favourite of King James III.

The stronghold was then owned in the early 1500s by the Ogilvy family who sold the castle on to Sir Adam Gordon in 1594.

In 1571 a party of Gordons from Auchindoun attacked and burnt the nearby Corgarff Castle, along with its occupants.

William Mackintosh, seeking vengeance, attacked and burned Auchindoun. For this crime he was beheaded by the Countess of Huntly’s cook.

The castle was back in Ogilvy hands by 1594, and lay derelict by 1725.

The 15th-Century site can only be reached by foot.

Therefore, during the repairs, transportation of scaffolding and other equipment to the ruin posed challenges for workers. Delivery was only possible by airlift.

Why was the castle closed?

Auchindoun Castle was closed to allow masonry work to be carried out to make its ruins safe.

Following an inspection in 2022, the castle subsequently closed due to “danger of masonry fall.”

Historic Environment Scotland have assessed the impact of climate change on the site, as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of factors.

Shortly after closing the Auchindoun site, they launched a nationwide programme to inspect 206 sites in their care – the high-level masonry programme.

Graham Smith, community manager at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “The high-level masonry programme is the result of ongoing risk assessment and sample surveys and assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.

“Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is believed to be amongst the first heritage managers to approach it in this way, with the results shared with peer organisations.”

When can you visit?

Auchindoun Castle is open daily and entry to the site is free of charge.

Mr Smith added: ““Built in the 1400s, Auchindoun Castle still stands as a mighty and imposing stone fortress.

“The site’s remains tell a bloody history all whilst overlooking the spectacular setting of the Moray landscape.

“With a lord’s hall, withdrawing chamber and a barrel-vaulted chamber only revealed by excavation in 1984, there’s lots to explore and discover.

“Plus, the views from its hilltop location make it more than worth the walk.”

