Up to £250 extra for a Saturday wedding among price hikes as Moray Council reveal budget plan details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Up to £250 extra for a Saturday wedding among price hikes as Moray Council reveal budget plan details

How will the changes affect the average Moray household?

Elgin clouds led to a huge downpour.
Moray Council's budget will be announced soon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter

Moray Council have revealed price hikes and changes to bins, weddings and school meals in their budget plans.

Council leaders are set to outline their budget plans next week.

An increase to councillor pay and the introduction of a visitor levy to Moray will also be discussed.

Here, we give you the ‘highlights’ of their proposals.

How much could services be going up by?

Moray Council’s policy since 2023 has indicated a steady increase on the price of services in-line with inflation each year until 2027.

This year, council officers have set a default increase of 3.6%, but a number of council services will increase beyond it.

Back in January, councillors agreed they would be happy to increase Fit Life memberships by £1 a month.

Exercise bikes in Moray Leisure Centre gym.
Moray’s leisure facility cost changes were agreed back in January. Pictures by JASON HEDGES.

Which services might get more expensive?

The registrars office could see changes coming in the use of their marriage room.

A new flat rate of £145 will cover the attendance of up to 20 guests.

However, weddings taking place on a Saturday will have additional charge of £250 (up from £145) to cover staff costs.

Primary school meal charges will be increasing by 10p to £2.55.

Brown bin permits will go up from £50 per bin to £52 per bin each year.

Should anyone be planning to open a zoo in Moray, the cost of a zoo licence will also increase by £31.

The cost of licensing events of all sizes could also increase. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Are any charges staying the same?

Back in January, the council agreed the charges for adult swimming and swimming lessons would not be changing.

Grass sports pitches were kept as last year’s prices but astro turf facilities and sports hall bookings will be increased.

Parking charges across Moray are not planned to increase this year.

Parking in Elgin and across Moray is not due to change this year. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

What else are the council planning?

Councillors are also set to vote on a new pay deal thanks to the Scottish Parliament.

A change in legislation has shuffled councillor pay bands around, allowing Moray Council to increase the councillor pay allowance.

Council officers have stated the pay increases for the eight current senior councillor positions is in the region of £256,000.

Councillors will also decide whether to move ahead on proposals for a visitor levy, similar to the one currently being consulted on in the Highlands.

Should plans move forward, the earliest the levy would start to be implemented would be February 2026.

A full breakdown of all the charges and plans can be found on Moray Council’s website ahead of the meeting on Wednesday.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Read more Elgin stories

Conversation