Closed Elgin medical practice which has been empty for four years hits the market after redevelopment falls through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Closed Elgin medical practice which has been empty for four years hits the market after redevelopment falls through

Previous plans for Highfield House fell through when developers went into liquidation.

By Sean McAngus
Highfield House has now been put up for sale.
Highfield House has now been put up for sale.

A former Elgin medical practice has hit the market offering potential for redevelopment into town centre accommodation.

Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has been vacant for nearly four years.

It was most recently home to the Elgin Community Surgery until it closed down in June 2021.

This came after Dr Mark Houliston decided to give up the practice after more than 20 years due to a GP shortage.

Drone shot of the building.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the sale of the B-listed building for offers over £375,000.

In 2023, Morlich Homes were given the go-ahead to demolish the north wings of the buildings to allow for future development.

According to planning documents, it was revealed they might turn the site into residential apartments with a small business unit.

Last year, housebuilders Morlich Homes who were behind the vision to breathe new life into the site and building were plunged into liquidation.

Now Highfield House has been put up for sale.

See inside the space.

Shepherd Commercial say there is scope for various uses to redevelop the main building including residential.

The site has surfaced car parking areas to the front and rear.

Meanwhile, there is a small garage located in the north east most corner of the site too.

Inside the building.

Demand for Elgin accommodation

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Demolition work is well underway on South Street to make way for 38 new flats as part of a mixed use redevelopment.

Poundland has created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Tulloch of Cummingston want to transform the former Johnston Carmichael headquarters on South Street into apartments.

Click here for the full for sale listing for Highfield House. 

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation