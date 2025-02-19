Closed Elgin medical practice which has been empty for four years hits the market after redevelopment falls through

A former Elgin medical practice has hit the market offering potential for redevelopment into town centre accommodation.

Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has been vacant for nearly four years.

It was most recently home to the Elgin Community Surgery until it closed down in June 2021.

This came after Dr Mark Houliston decided to give up the practice after more than 20 years due to a GP shortage.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the sale of the B-listed building for offers over £375,000.

In 2023, Morlich Homes were given the go-ahead to demolish the north wings of the buildings to allow for future development.

According to planning documents, it was revealed they might turn the site into residential apartments with a small business unit.

Last year, housebuilders Morlich Homes who were behind the vision to breathe new life into the site and building were plunged into liquidation.

Now Highfield House has been put up for sale.

Shepherd Commercial say there is scope for various uses to redevelop the main building including residential.

The site has surfaced car parking areas to the front and rear.

Meanwhile, there is a small garage located in the north east most corner of the site too.

Demand for Elgin accommodation

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Demolition work is well underway on South Street to make way for 38 new flats as part of a mixed use redevelopment.

Poundland has created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Tulloch of Cummingston want to transform the former Johnston Carmichael headquarters on South Street into apartments.

Click here for the full for sale listing for Highfield House.

