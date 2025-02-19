Five years after listed Elgin High Street building was demolished: Will it ever be rebuilt?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five years after listed Elgin High Street building was demolished: Will it ever be rebuilt?

Getting permission to demolish and rebuild the town centre building took years but progress has stalled since 2019.

By David Mackay
Elgin High Street building exterior.
Structural worries were growing about the building when plans were submitted in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

Property developer Sandy Adam has stressed he remains open to the reconstruction what was a listed building on Elgin High Street – five years after it was demolished.

The demolition of the former tobacconist and tackle shop opposite Marks and Spencer proved highly controversial when plans were lodged as far back as 2016.

Years of neglect had brought the prominent derelict building to the brink of collapse.

Proposals were lodged by Springfield Properties boss Mr Adam in a personal capacity to deconstruct the C-listed structure and rebuild it with a retail space on the ground floor and 15 flats above.

And after a protracted planning battle, which involved Scottish Government officials initially overturning planning approval from Moray Council and lengthy talks with Historic Environment Scotland, demolition finally started in 2019.

However, nearly six years on, there has been no sign of the demolished building being rebuilt on Elgin High Street.

So, what’s happened?

Reconstruction of Elgin High Street building stalls

Demolition work began at 184 – 188 High Street in summer 2019 and soon the building had been completely taken down.

It is understood that at the time the properties were to be marketed to NHS staff, military personnel and other professionals who need short-term accommodation.

However, no work on-site to rebuild the building ever started and the plot soon became a makeshift beer garden during the Covid pandemic.

Site of vacant Elgin High Street building.
The site of the building has been vacant since 2019. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mr Adam has now revealed the project has been beset with problems from the start – but stressed he still intends to complete the project if an operator can be found for the flats.

He said: “I always look at these visions and plans and see what I can help with.

“This building was for sale. I managed to buy it. It’s not really my thing. I don’t really do High Streets, it’s a lot easier to build on greenfield sites.

“I thought I’d do my usual though and do my bit.

“So, it’s still sitting there now. It’s still got planning consent for serviced apartments and as soon as someone is interested in it we’ll go and build it.

“We took it down, essentially because the council told us to take it down. It was rotten and falling down.

Sandy Adam with arms folded looking at camera.
Property developer Sandy Adam says he still remains open to rebuilding the former shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Various folk have been interested at various times: a health service operator, a sheltered housing operator, but I wasn’t able to do it.

“We need an operator, once we get that we’ll go and build it.

“I was very pleased when the Covid restrictions allowed the pub next door to open up outside, so I was able to phone them and say ‘please use it.’”

Residential focus on High Street

Creating opportunities for more residential spaces is currently a key focus of regeneration efforts on Elgin High Street.

They formed a key part of the vision to restore the Poundland building.

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Moray Council wants more people living in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And they are an integral part of the project at the former Junners buildings on South Street.

Meanwhile, private developers are also doing work on the upper floors of buildings on the west end of the High Street to create residential units.

Officials believe having more people living in Elgin town centre will boost both daytime trading and the evening economy.

