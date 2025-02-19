Five years after listed Elgin High Street building was demolished: Will it ever be rebuilt?

Property developer Sandy Adam has stressed he remains open to the reconstruction what was a listed building on Elgin High Street – five years after it was demolished.

The demolition of the former tobacconist and tackle shop opposite Marks and Spencer proved highly controversial when plans were lodged as far back as 2016.

Years of neglect had brought the prominent derelict building to the brink of collapse.

Proposals were lodged by Springfield Properties boss Mr Adam in a personal capacity to deconstruct the C-listed structure and rebuild it with a retail space on the ground floor and 15 flats above.

And after a protracted planning battle, which involved Scottish Government officials initially overturning planning approval from Moray Council and lengthy talks with Historic Environment Scotland, demolition finally started in 2019.

However, nearly six years on, there has been no sign of the demolished building being rebuilt on Elgin High Street.

So, what’s happened?

Reconstruction of Elgin High Street building stalls

Demolition work began at 184 – 188 High Street in summer 2019 and soon the building had been completely taken down.

It is understood that at the time the properties were to be marketed to NHS staff, military personnel and other professionals who need short-term accommodation.

However, no work on-site to rebuild the building ever started and the plot soon became a makeshift beer garden during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Adam has now revealed the project has been beset with problems from the start – but stressed he still intends to complete the project if an operator can be found for the flats.

He said: “I always look at these visions and plans and see what I can help with.

“This building was for sale. I managed to buy it. It’s not really my thing. I don’t really do High Streets, it’s a lot easier to build on greenfield sites.

“I thought I’d do my usual though and do my bit.

“So, it’s still sitting there now. It’s still got planning consent for serviced apartments and as soon as someone is interested in it we’ll go and build it.

“We took it down, essentially because the council told us to take it down. It was rotten and falling down.

“Various folk have been interested at various times: a health service operator, a sheltered housing operator, but I wasn’t able to do it.

“We need an operator, once we get that we’ll go and build it.

“I was very pleased when the Covid restrictions allowed the pub next door to open up outside, so I was able to phone them and say ‘please use it.’”

Residential focus on High Street

Creating opportunities for more residential spaces is currently a key focus of regeneration efforts on Elgin High Street.

They formed a key part of the vision to restore the Poundland building.

And they are an integral part of the project at the former Junners buildings on South Street.

Meanwhile, private developers are also doing work on the upper floors of buildings on the west end of the High Street to create residential units.

Officials believe having more people living in Elgin town centre will boost both daytime trading and the evening economy.

Read more from Elgin