New dentist practice could open as part of Elgin’s Findrassie housing development

A dentist could open up as part of a major Elgin housing development.

Operators of an Elgin town centre bar has been given permission to extend opening hours if they want to.

And new details have emerged about the Gordon & MacPhail shop.

First we look at work being given the go-ahead at the Elgin Community Centre.

APPROVED: Elgin Community Centre works

Last March, the Elgin Community Centre closed down. However, it continues to be used for early education provider VIP Childcare.

The facility on Trinity Road is set to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall too when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

Chairwoman Jackie Andrews previously told the Press and Journal the group intends to remain in operation during the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

She said: “We’re just about to start making contact with other halls in the area and try and work with them to keep bringing events to the area.”

Now a building warrant has been approved to carry out £1,500 worth of work at the Elgin Community Centre.

This includes minor works to the existing fire escape door and door bell added with feed and sounder to the first floor nursery office.

APPROVED: Makeover of room inside Elgin town centre guest house

The Heather Glen Guest House is in the Elgin town centre.

This guest house at 1 North Guildry Street includes single, twin, double and family rooms with en-suite facilities.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £5k worth of work at the accommodation.

A room used as an office will be turned into a kitchen.

Highland Architecture represented Ernest And Weeden Property Solutions Limited in the process.

APPROVED: Against the Grain operating hours

For years, tap room Against the Grain has been a popular fixture in Elgin town centre.

The Batchen Street business has found a niche, offering beers that are not available elsewhere in the area.

The opening times had been restricted from noon to 10pm, seven days.

Now the bar has been given permission to be open from 10am to 11pm, seven days a week if they want to.

Last month, the business underwent a makeover which included doubling the seating capacity from 20 to 40 people, and the number of toilets increased from one to three.

SUBMITTED: New Gordon & MacPhail shop

New details have been revealed about Gordon & MacPhail’s new retail shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin.

Last week, we exclusively shared news of whisky specialists’ move to find temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Now whisky bosses have sought listed building consent for work at the Newmill Cottages.

Partitions could be put up to form a tasting room and a new staff welfare area.

This is part of work to create a new luxury retail store which will include various displays too.

Now building papers revealed the work could cost around £1500.

SUBMITTED: First business revealed at Elgin housing development

Dentist practice 8to8 Dental wants to create a new practice as part of the Findrassie housing development in Elgin.

According to building papers, the work to fit out and make alterations at 2 Isobel Gowdie Road could cost around £200k.

They already have practices in Buckie, Forres and Keith.

What is the Findrassie development?

The Findrassie housing development in the north of Elgin is currently under construction.

This will see 1,650 new homes, a new primary school, retail units and dozens of new roads built over the next 20 to 25 years.

