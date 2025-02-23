New dentist practice could open as part of Elgin’s Findrassie housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dentist practice could open as part of Elgin’s Findrassie housing development

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes work at Elgin Community Centre.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of the housing development which could see the arrival of a dental practice. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Drawing impression of the housing development which could see the arrival of a dental practice. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

A dentist could open up as part of a major Elgin housing development.

Operators of an Elgin town centre bar has been given permission to extend opening hours if they want to.

And new details have emerged about the Gordon & MacPhail shop.

First we look at work being given the go-ahead at the Elgin Community Centre.

APPROVED: Elgin Community Centre works

Last March, the Elgin Community Centre closed down. However, it continues to be used for early education provider VIP Childcare.

The facility on Trinity Road is set to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall too when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

Chairwoman Jackie Andrews previously told the Press and Journal the group intends to remain in operation during the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

She said: “We’re just about to start making contact with other halls in the area and try and work with them to keep bringing events to the area.”

Elgin Community Centre.
Elgin Community Centre.

Now a building warrant has been approved to carry out £1,500 worth of work at the Elgin Community Centre.

This includes minor works to the existing fire escape door and door bell added with feed and sounder to the first floor nursery office.

APPROVED:  Makeover of room inside Elgin town centre guest house

Heather Glen Guest House pictured.

The Heather Glen Guest House is in the Elgin town centre.

This guest house at 1 North Guildry Street includes single, twin, double and family rooms with en-suite facilities.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £5k worth of work at the accommodation.

A room used as an office will be turned into a kitchen.

Highland Architecture represented Ernest And Weeden Property Solutions Limited in the process.

APPROVED: Against the Grain operating hours

Directors Callum Buchan and Anthony Fitzgerald delighted with Against the Grain reopening after a makeover. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For years, tap room Against the Grain has been a popular fixture in Elgin town centre.

The Batchen Street business has found a niche, offering beers that are not available elsewhere in the area.

Against the Grain. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The opening times had been restricted from noon to 10pm, seven days.

Now the bar has been given permission to be open from 10am to 11pm, seven days a week if they want to.

Last month, the business underwent a makeover which included doubling the seating capacity from 20 to 40 people, and the number of toilets increased from one to three.

SUBMITTED: New Gordon & MacPhail shop

Our recent scoop.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

New details have been revealed about Gordon & MacPhail’s new retail shop planned at Johnstons of Elgin.

Last week, we exclusively shared news of whisky specialists’ move to find temporary premises after the shock closure of the St Giles Centre and ongoing transformation of their South Street premises.

Drawing impression

Now whisky bosses have sought listed building consent for work at the Newmill Cottages.

Partitions could be put up to form a tasting room and a new staff welfare area.

This is part of work to create a new luxury retail store which will include various displays too.

Now building papers revealed the work could cost around £1500.

Floor plan.

SUBMITTED: First business revealed at Elgin housing development

An artist’s impression of the new Barratt Homes Findrassie development in Elgin.

Dentist practice 8to8 Dental wants to create a new practice as part of the Findrassie housing development in Elgin.

According to building papers, the work to fit out and make alterations at 2 Isobel Gowdie Road could cost around £200k.

They already have practices in Buckie, Forres and Keith.

8to8 Dental. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is the Findrassie development?

Some homes at Findrassie are already occupied while construction continues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Findrassie housing development in the north of Elgin is currently under construction.

This will see 1,650 new homes, a new primary school, retail units and dozens of new roads built over the next 20 to 25 years.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

