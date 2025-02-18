Teachers in Moray still facing 15-minute wait to access internet in school despite improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Teachers in Moray still facing 15-minute wait to access internet in school despite improvements

Education staff have previously reported waits of more than one hour just to get online.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin Academy exterior.
Internet issues are understood to be a problem at Elgin Academy among others. Image: DC Thomson

Slow internet continues to clog up education services in Moray despite a number of network improvements.

Reports from last year indicated teachers had been waiting more than an hour to login and access online education services.

Council officers said this waiting time has since improved, now taking a mere 15 minutes to login during busy times.

Councillors were told archaic tech systems have meant simple tasks like video calls have used enough bandwidth to disrupt school networks.

A roll-out of network improvements across education services in Moray is currently underway, starting in secondary schools.

What problems have schools reported?

Council officers said they had received reports from some schools that just one staff member on an online meeting was enough to disrupt the school network.

IT issues were first raised last year, with some teachers and janitors reporting waits of over an hour to get logged into the school’s internet systems.

The council say they have since been improving services, with plans to install fibre networking across the school network coming later this year.

Rothiemay Primary School was mentioned as one of the Moray schools suffering from broadband issues.
Rothiemay Primary School was previously mentioned as one of the Moray schools suffering from internet issues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Why is the internet struggling to keep up in schools?

The network used by schools has limited internet bandwidth, which has been struggling to cope with heavy usage during school hours.

The is due to the old internet systems and devices still in use in schools.

Council officers have referred to a number of schools still with “a very old style of infrastructure,” limiting connectivity.

Since ditching old internet supplier Capita, the council have now contracted in BT to complete the improvement works.

Fibre connectivity is making its way into Moray schools. Supplied by Moray Council.

What improvements are being made to the internet in Moray schools?

Since last year, officers said network capacity improvements have been made to reduce login waits.

This has seen waiting times to access school systems drop from over an hour in some cases to an average wait of 15 minutes under a busy spell.

Further infrastructure plans to future-proof the network with faster, higher capacity fibre networking are scheduled for this year.

The first roll-out of the new tech started in secondary schools across Moray which have since reported connection improvements.

Primary schools will be next in line to see speedier services.

Is there an impact on teaching?

Deputy Chief Executive for Education Denise Whitworth said poor internet connectivity can become a distraction for teachers.

“My expectation would be that no one talks about logins in education, that actually those things happen as a matter of course and in a speedy way and there is no lost learning or teaching time in our schools.

“Our pupils in Moray should not be experiencing anything less, digitally, than in other parts of Scotland.”

Committee chairwoman Kathleen Robertson said the issue was not limited to Moray and will discussed in a meeting of Highlands and Islands authorities in May.

She said: “Enhancing digital connectivity in our schools is a key priority.

“While we recognise there are still challenges to overcome, the additional bandwidth and ongoing updates should help improve connectivity.”

The council will be presented with a further connectivity update in September.

Read more Elgin stories

Conversation