Moray Council demands Scottish Government hears ‘crystal clear’ view of public for A96 to be fully dualled

Moray Council has again insisted the Scottish Government must fulfil their promise to dual the A96.

The local authority was in agreement in their response to the A96 corridor review, calling for full dualling of the route and bypasses for both Elgin and Keith.

Many councillors reiterated the local support they had received for upgrading the 86 miles of single carriageway.

The consultation remains open for responses until Friday.

What is in the council’s response?

Moray Council has agreed to submit a response to the Scottish Government as part of the A96 corridor review.

The corridor review discusses potential futures for the route, ranging from fully dualled to wider improvements of the public transport network.

The response details a clear vision for a fully dualled Aberdeen and Inverness route and bypasses for Elgin and Keith.

The council told the Scottish Government there is “overwhelming support within the Moray community” for a fully dualled route.

The council has asked for the Scottish Government to prioritise a dualled bypass of both Elgin and Keith ahead of any other alternative infrastructure developments.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors were all in agreement some level of change must come from the review.

However, opinions on the amount of road development required became the subject of debate in the chamber.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith said: “I’ve not spoken to anyone who wants to see anything other than the full dualling of the A96.

“The views of the public are crystal clear.

“We need to keep the pressure up on the Scottish Government.”

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said it is “absolutely essential” the A96 be dualled and will “fully endorse” the Council’s response.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar said: “I think we should just get on with improvements to this road once and for all.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said better road infrastructure in Moray would allow the area to benefit from the Green Freeport and other commerical opportunities.

‘Corridor review’ not just about dualling of A96

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn said he took “issue with some of the absolutes” mentioned on A96 travel experiences.

He asked for the council to consider the alternative “refined package” proposed by the Scottish Government, encouraging more public transport and building bypasses over full dualling.

Buckie councillor Neil McLennan called the slow progress on national infrastructure “disgraceful” and said the alternative plan would allow improvements to be made before full dualling.

However, councillors voted through the response as it was originally prepared.

The Scottish Government has said their aim remains to fully dual the A96.

The consultation remains open until Friday, and you can submit your own response here.

