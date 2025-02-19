Moray Council demands Scottish Government hears ‘crystal clear’ view of public for A96 to be fully dualled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council demands Scottish Government hears ‘crystal clear’ view of public for A96 to be fully dualled

Moray Council voted on their official response to the A96 corridor review which will be submitted to the Scottish Government.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Tailbacks on A96 in Elgin.
Moray Council have pushed for an Elgin bypass. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Moray Council has again insisted the Scottish Government must fulfil their promise to dual the A96.

The local authority was in agreement in their response to the A96 corridor review, calling for full dualling of the route and bypasses for both Elgin and Keith.

Many councillors reiterated the local support they had received for upgrading the 86 miles of single carriageway.

The consultation remains open for responses until Friday.

What is in the council’s response?

Moray Council has agreed to submit a response to the Scottish Government as part of the A96 corridor review.

The corridor review discusses potential futures for the route, ranging from fully dualled to wider improvements of the public transport network.

The response details a clear vision for a fully dualled Aberdeen and Inverness route and bypasses for Elgin and Keith.

Do you think the A96 should be fully dualled? Let us know in the comments section below.

The council told the Scottish Government there is “overwhelming support within the Moray community” for a fully dualled route.

The council has asked for the Scottish Government to prioritise a dualled bypass of both Elgin and Keith ahead of any other alternative infrastructure developments.

What did councillors have to say?

Councillors were all in agreement some level of change must come from the review.

However, opinions on the amount of road development required became the subject of debate in the chamber.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith said: “I’ve not spoken to anyone who wants to see anything other than the full dualling of the A96.

“The views of the public are crystal clear.

“We need to keep the pressure up on the Scottish Government.”

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith has been involved in A96 dualling campaigns for years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross said it is “absolutely essential” the A96 be dualled and will “fully endorse” the Council’s response.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar said: “I think we should just get on with improvements to this road once and for all.”

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said better road infrastructure in Moray would allow the area to benefit from the Green Freeport and other commerical opportunities.

‘Corridor review’ not just about dualling of A96

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn said he took “issue with some of the absolutes” mentioned on A96 travel experiences.

He asked for the council to consider the alternative “refined package” proposed by the Scottish Government, encouraging more public transport and building bypasses over full dualling.

Buckie councillor Neil McLennan called the slow progress on national infrastructure “disgraceful” and said the alternative plan would allow improvements to be made before full dualling.

However, councillors voted through the response as it was originally prepared.

The Scottish Government has said their aim remains to fully dual the A96.

The consultation remains open until Friday, and you can submit your own response here.

Conversation