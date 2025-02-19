Moray Council edges closer to new tourist tax despite worries it would be ‘significantly flawed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council edges closer to new tourist tax despite worries it would be ‘significantly flawed’

Councillors made early indications on how they would view a visitor levy scheme coming to Moray.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Walker crossing bridge at Lossiemouth beach.
A 'tourist tax' seen across Scotland could be coming to Moray. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors have narrowly agreed to press ahead with plans to consider implementing a new tourist tax in Moray.

Officials will now investigate what level of extra charge they could impose on overnight visitors.

This is despite a number of councillors raising concerns over the impact a levy could have on business and tourism in the region.

Councillors tussled over dissuading future visitors to Moray versus the potential for extra revenue to improve services.

What would a tourist tax entail?

Last year the Scottish Government gave powers to local authorities to implement a extra charge on people staying in overnight accommodation.

This charge would be a percentage of the cost of a stay and will be paid by the business providing the accommodation.

This charge will then be used for “developing, supporting and sustaining facilities” used by visitors to improve the overall visitor experience.

The levy is aimed at tourists but would be payable by all visitors staying overnight. Picture by JASON HEDGES

When could it be implemented?

The council has agreed to spend £15,000 to complete initial research on proposals.

This would uncover the current situation of accommodation in Moray and provide an estimate of how much revenue a levy could potentially generate.

Providing the visitor levy jumps a number of legislative hurdles, the earliest date a levy would be fully operational would be August 2027.

However, implementation of the new levy could start as early February of next year.

Moray Council will also set up a working group of councillors, officers and representatives to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

Bow Fiddle Rock viewed from between rocks.
The levy would be used to fund the upkeep of tourist destinations across Moray. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Are other areas considering a visitor levy?

Public consultation is underway in the Highlands for the implementation of a 5% levy, with estimates it would generate £10 million for the area.

Edinburgh City Council is set to implement a similar 5% charge from July next year.

Aberdeen City Council is moving towards a 7% levy, with a plan to implement the scheme by April 2027.

A public consultation on a visitor levy in the Highlands is underway until the 31st March. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Further action on levy in Moray ‘a mistake’

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar voiced her concern over the impact of a tourist tax in Moray.

She said: “Our local tourism industry really is vital to Moray’s economy, it supports businesses, jobs and communities.

“I really believe that the introduction of a visitor levy here would be a mistake.”

She added the requirement of a percentage charge over a flat fee meant the legislation was “significantly flawed.”

Depute Council Leader Donald Gatt, who represents Keith and Cullen, said: “This is just another tax on anybody who chooses to visit Moray. Tax should be cut, to encourage people to visit Moray.”

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council should ‘maximise’ options for levy

Forres councillor Draek van der Horn said similar levies are “common throughout the world” and help mitigate the impact visitors have on areas they visit.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris says they repeatedly asked the Scottish Government for different ways to generate revenue.

She said: “I think here is an ideal opportunity to do that with tourism being a vital part of the Moray-Speyside infrastructure.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren asked the council to “maximise this opportunity” to investigate a levy and raise money for tourist infrastructure.

The work on a future levy in Moray will return to the council once more information on the scheme has been gathered.

