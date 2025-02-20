Campaigners ‘relieved’ as all seven Moray libraries SAVED from closure

Campaigners have expressed their delight after a decision that means all seven under-threat Moray libraries will be saved.

Moray Council agreed in a private meeting not to progress with the proposed plans to close 7 out of 11 libraries in the region.

This would have meant the end of facilities in Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

Now, the council will be retaining all 11 branches and considering “alternatives for future service transformation”.

That could mean a change of venue for some of the libraries, with links to school campuses being considered.

It has been said that there will be no reduction of opening hours at the present time, though council staff will work with communities to review opening hours across all branches.

Georgina Barker, a Cullen library campaigner, said the news was ‘wonderful’ and thanked various groups for their help with the campaign.

Lossiemouth Community Council chairperson and campaigner Carolle Ralph added that the whole town will be ‘delighted’ about the news.

Councillors opt for ‘new option’

A new option, which was agreed by consensus across the chamber, will consider co-location opportunities within schools.

The council say this will ringfence any capital receipts coming from the sale of library buildings for investment into the libraries network.

Council staff will report back to Full Council in August on any proposed changes.

Feedback from the public to the consultation on the original proposals has now also been published online.

Georgina Barker said the news that the libraries would be saved is ‘wonderful’.

She added: “It’s the best outcome that I could’ve hoped for.

“I’d like to thank the councillors who have fought hard for this.

“I’d also like to thank all the other campaigners for a great campaign.

“And, of course, all the library staff too for their hard work.

“I’m looking forward to getting on with all the DIY jobs I put off months ago for this campaign!”

Carolle Ralph, chair of Lossiemouth Community Council, said they were “absolutely delighted” that the libraries have been saved.

She added: “On behalf of Lossiemouth, we are all absolutely delighted.

“The right decision has been made.”

Survey received over 2,000 responses from library users

The Moray Council survey attracted a total of 2,219 responses.

Just over 82% of respondents to the 2024 survey were library users, with two thirds using library facilities once a month or more.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson, said: “We’ve always said public input on consultations is vital.

“We have shown with this decision that we do listen and take the views of residents on board.

“However, the fact of the matter is we still need to transform our library services as part of our vision for the future and to make sure it’s a sustainable offering for the council.

“I’m pleased we were able to reach a consensus across the chamber with this decision.

“I hope local residents will continue to engage with the council to help continue to develop a sustainable service for the future.”

The end of Moray libraries saga

When the proposals were first announced, campaigners began protesting to keep the seven libraries open.

In December, Moray Council talks had to be suspended after leader Kathleen Robertson broke down in tears during an apology before the meeting resumed roughly a minute later.

This followed the SNP group’s demand for a special Moray Council meeting after the central office of the Scottish Conservatives issued a press release stating that controversial library closures ‘would no longer be taken forward’.

However, that email was retracted within hours, and a replacement was issued omitting the reference.

Then, the Moray Council administration said it hopes to explore ‘alternative plans’.

Now campaigners are ‘delighted’ after yesterday’s decision to save the seven libraries.