Campaigners ‘relieved’ as all seven Moray libraries SAVED from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Campaigners ‘relieved’ as all seven Moray libraries SAVED from closure

Moray Council had proposed to close 7 out of 11 libraries in the region, though have now decided not to progress with the plans.

By Ena Saracevic
The Moray libraries threatened with closure have been saved. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Moray libraries threatened with closure have been saved. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Campaigners have expressed their delight after a decision that means all seven under-threat Moray libraries will be saved.

Moray Council agreed in a private meeting not to progress with the proposed plans to close 7 out of 11 libraries in the region.

This would have meant the end of facilities in Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

Now, the council will be retaining all 11 branches and considering “alternatives for future service transformation”.

That could mean a change of venue for some of the libraries, with links to school campuses being considered.

It has been said that there will be no reduction of opening hours at the present time, though council staff will work with communities to review opening hours across all branches.

Georgina Barker, a Cullen library campaigner, said the news was ‘wonderful’ and thanked various groups for their help with the campaign.

Lossiemouth Community Council chairperson and campaigner Carolle Ralph added that the whole town will be ‘delighted’ about the news.

Protests took place across Moray about the proposed closures. Image: Georgina Barker.

Councillors opt for ‘new option’

A new option, which was agreed by consensus across the chamber, will consider co-location opportunities within schools.

The council say this will ringfence any capital receipts coming from the sale of library buildings for investment into the libraries network.

Council staff will report back to Full Council in August on any proposed changes.

Feedback from the public to the consultation on the original proposals has now also been published online.

Georgina Barker said the news that the libraries would be saved is ‘wonderful’.

She added: “It’s the best outcome that I could’ve hoped for.

“I’d like to thank the councillors who have fought hard for this.

Georgina Barker has been campaigning to save the libraries since the start. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’d also like to thank all the other campaigners for a great campaign.

“And, of course, all the library staff too for their hard work.

“I’m looking forward to getting on with all the DIY jobs I put off months ago for this campaign!”

Carolle Ralph, chair of Lossiemouth Community Council, said they were “absolutely delighted” that the libraries have been saved.

She added: “On behalf of Lossiemouth, we are all absolutely delighted.

“The right decision has been made.”

Survey received over 2,000 responses from library users

The Moray Council survey attracted a total of 2,219 responses.

Just over 82% of respondents to the 2024 survey were library users, with two thirds using library facilities once a month or more.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson, said: “We’ve always said public input on consultations is vital.

“We have shown with this decision that we do listen and take the views of residents on board.

Kathleen Robertson, right, speaking to campaigners at Wednesday’s protest. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“However, the fact of the matter is we still need to transform our library services as part of our vision for the future and to make sure it’s a sustainable offering for the council.

“I’m pleased we were able to reach a consensus across the chamber with this decision.

“I hope local residents will continue to engage with the council to help continue to develop a sustainable service for the future.”

The end of Moray libraries saga

When the proposals were first announced, campaigners began protesting to keep the seven libraries open.

In December, Moray Council talks had to be suspended after leader Kathleen Robertson broke down in tears during an apology before the meeting resumed roughly a minute later.

This followed the SNP group’s demand for a special Moray Council meeting after the central office of the Scottish Conservatives issued a press release stating that controversial library closures ‘would no longer be taken forward’.

However, that email was retracted within hours, and a replacement was issued omitting the reference.

Then, the Moray Council administration said it hopes to explore ‘alternative plans’.

Now campaigners are ‘delighted’ after yesterday’s decision to save the seven libraries.

Conversation