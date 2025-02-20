Moray Council leader vows not to be first bankrupt council as 10% council tax hike revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council leader vows not to be first bankrupt council as 10% council tax hike revealed

A 10% rise is on the higher side compared to other local authorities around Scotland.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Leader Kathleen Robertson and Deputy Donald Gatt will meet councillors next week to discuss the proposals. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Moray Council intend to raise council tax by 10% this year as more budget plans are revealed.

If approved, bills would increase by £95-350 a year depending on council tax band.

The result of a public budget survey last year indicated a 9% rise would be acceptable.

The budget vote set for next week will propose another 10% rise next year and a further 6% rise in 2027.

How much would your bills go up?

The council tax on an average Band D property in Moray will face an annual increase of £143.07 to £1573.76.

This would be the equivalent of £2.75 a week.

If the subsequent 10% and 6% increases go ahead, the average Band D property could be paying an estimated £400 extra in council tax each year by 2028.

A full breakdown of council tax increases can be viewed on Moray Council’s website.

Nearby authorities Highland and Aberdeenshire are considering rises between 5-10%. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

10% increase still won’t meet savings target

A minimum 7% increase was already planned, but the added hike would mean an extra £1.6 million for the council.

Budget documents state this “makes a significant contribution towards closing the remaining budget gap.”

However, despite the proposed increase Moray Council will still have £2 million in savings to find.

Savings to bridge the gap include recovering funding for the Integration Joint Board with the NHS, cuts to housing services and CCTV contracts.

What have council leaders said?

In advance of the budget, council leader Kathleen Robertson vowed Moray “will not be the first council in Scotland to go bankrupt.”

She added after years of council tax freezes, it would be “unrealistic” to assume council tax would not have to “go up by some degree.”

This is off the back of announcing £12.7 million budget gap for the council to fill over the next two years.

moray council leaders
Moray Council leaders Kathleen Robertson and Donald Gatt. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

The council leader said: “There has to be a balance of being able to preserve services that people recognise and desire to give them an improvement in quality of life versus rising council tax to be able to do that.”

She added national insurance increases and lack of extra funding for teachers have also contributed towards a need to raise council tax.

However, she reiterated council leaders will continue to “compromise and collaborate” with other councillors to settle on a satisfactory budget.

Councillors will meet next week to raise or lower the level of council tax increase facing Moray.

