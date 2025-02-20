New pictures reveal HUGE scale of demolition of Junners buildings in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

New pictures reveal HUGE scale of demolition of Junners buildings in Elgin

Extensive demolition work is expected to continue on South Street for several months.

David Mackay By David Mackay

Drone images have revealed the scale and pace of demolition work taking place at the Junners buildings on South Street in Elgin.

The project may have only begun less than a month ago but crews have now almost completely taken down one of the former shops.

Only the façade of the structure remains with the name James Russell revealed beneath the signage, harking back to the days it was a furnishings store and ironmongers.

Demolition behind Junners buildings.
Diggers are clearing the remains of the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the roof has been taken off the structure behind what was the Elgin Furniture and Carpet Centre.

Demolition work is expected to continue for several months and eventually encompass what was the Jailhouse nightclub.

However, the C-listed archway of the Junners buildings, which once led to the Victorian market in Elgin, will be retained throughout the demolition.

What demolition work is being done at Junners now?

Vast amounts of rubble are piled behind the former Junners façade. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The view from the street gives little away of what is behind. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone images reveal how much work has already been done. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Looking into the demolition site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Old signage has been revealed on the Junners buildings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Victorian market archway will be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Looking down on the demolition work at Junners on Elgin’s South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Work crews are working throughout the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is the Junners demolition in Elgin for?

The work is part of an ambitious project led by Moray Council with partners Robertson and UHI to bring long-term empty buildings back into use.

Once complete, the site will include three retail units and a new business hub to be run by UHI Moray.

Behind the street-facing buildings 38 flats spread across five blocks and surrounding a courtyard will be built.

Artist impression of completed project. Image: Moray Council

