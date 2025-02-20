New pictures reveal HUGE scale of demolition of Junners buildings in Elgin

Drone images have revealed the scale and pace of demolition work taking place at the Junners buildings on South Street in Elgin.

The project may have only begun less than a month ago but crews have now almost completely taken down one of the former shops.

Only the façade of the structure remains with the name James Russell revealed beneath the signage, harking back to the days it was a furnishings store and ironmongers.

Meanwhile, the roof has been taken off the structure behind what was the Elgin Furniture and Carpet Centre.

Demolition work is expected to continue for several months and eventually encompass what was the Jailhouse nightclub.

However, the C-listed archway of the Junners buildings, which once led to the Victorian market in Elgin, will be retained throughout the demolition.

What demolition work is being done at Junners now?

What is the Junners demolition in Elgin for?

The work is part of an ambitious project led by Moray Council with partners Robertson and UHI to bring long-term empty buildings back into use.

Once complete, the site will include three retail units and a new business hub to be run by UHI Moray.

Behind the street-facing buildings 38 flats spread across five blocks and surrounding a courtyard will be built.

Read more from Elgin