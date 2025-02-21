Huge £137,045 pay rise to be shared by Moray councillors defended as ‘fair’ to improve democracy

A £137,000 pay rise to be shared among Moray’s 26 councillors has been defended as a way to make the council more representative.

The increases, some as big as 40%, have been revealed in the same week as senior officials have published recommendations for a 10% council tax rise next year.

Moray Council has rubber-stamped the pay rises for elected members, which were implemented following recommendations from a national review.

Almost all of the increases are statutory, meaning the council has had no option but to approve them.

The changes have come from the Scottish Government reclassifying the size of the local authority, meaning councillors are entitled to get paid more.

Figures published by Moray Council have revealed the scale of the pay rises with the council leader alone securing a 40% increase, taking their salary from £35,580 to £50,063.

Meanwhile, other senior post holders are also securing a 40% pay rise while the standard Moray councillor salary will increase by 21% to £25,982.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson explained the new salaries had been published for “transparency”.

She added: “While councils don’t set the rates of pay for councillors it’s appropriate that we scrutinise the decisions surrounding any changes to salaries.

“This update aims to make pay for councillors fairer to reflect the work undertaken and my hope is that it shows the value we place in the position of office and encourages more people to consider becoming a councillor in future.”

In Numbers: Pay rise for Moray councillors

Salary for council leader increasing by 40% to £50,063

Salary for civic head increasing by 40% to £37,548

Salary for senior councillor, capped at maximum of eight people, increasing by 19% to £37,548

Basic councillor salary increasing by 21% from £21,345 to £25,982

Salary for chair of joint board increasing by 5% to £28,207

Where will money for Moray councillors pay rise come from?

Individual councils are responsible for paying staff and elected members, meaning Moray Council needs to find the money itself to cover the additional bill.

Analysis done by the Press and Journal has found that the additional annual cost could be as much as £137,045 – but could be lower if less than eight councillors hold senior positions.

The total represents a 10% increase in council tax charges on 955 band D properties.

It is also the combined average salary for three teachers.

Meanwhile, it is about half of the money expected to be saved from the aborted proposals to close seven libraries across Moray.

And it is more than half of the £237,000 annual running costs for Forres House Community Centre, which has been earmarked for potential closure.

Moray councillors argue pay rise will benefit democracy

Several Moray councillors defended the pay rises, arguing the extra money would help encourage more people to stand for election.

It is also hoped the increased salaries, which were calculated using the average salary of council employees, would break down barriers for women and different age groups.

SNP group leader Scott Lawrence said: “The present wage structure was an extreme barrier for a lot of people, for people who are working parents, for people on low incomes.

“Councillor roles have perhaps been seen as positions for retired businessmen who can afford to give up their time for low remuneration than what younger people with bills could afford to do.”

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes said: “I think the data is really important to understand the issue.

“Data published by Cosla shows that 56% of councillors in Scotland are over 55 years old, when they only represent 39% of the population.

“So already we have older councils that are not representative of the population.

“For women it’s even worse, they make up only 36% of councillors when they represent 52% of the population.

“So already there is an unconscious bias in our decision making.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said: “In the previous SNP administration we were working long hours, anti-social hours. It isn’t an easy job.

“I’m aware councillors have had to take second jobs because they can’t afford to live.”

Depute council leader Donald Gatt added: “The previous basic councillor salary was £21,345, which is pretty low in this day and age.

“When I first came to the council in 2017 I was aware people were struggling. I’m aware of two in the last council that had other jobs or were on benefits.

“The new basic councillor salary isn’t unreasonable at all.”

Calls for pay rises to be reduced amidst budge cuts

However, some councillors took issue with the pay rises being awarded for senior councillors in Moray, which can be controlled by the council.

Labour councillors Sandy Keith and Ben Williams wanted them reduced to just four people, instead of the eight that were eventually agreed.

Mr Keith said: “If we’re going to the public asking them to stomach cuts to services and jobs then I think councillors need to examine themselves too.”

Mr Williams added: “We have just introduced a range of charges, we’re saying to people it’s going to cost more to use our marriage room, it’s going to cost more to get meals in primary schools.

“I’ve been able to go along with those because of the financial position of the council, but I think we need to be making internal savings too.”

Buckie councillor Neil McLennan and Forres councillor Dræyk van der Hørn wanted the bonuses for senior councillors scrapped entirely.

Mr McLennan said: “In these austere times when we’re proposing such grave cuts we need to be leading from the front.

“This is money that could go back into the tax payer’s purse.”

