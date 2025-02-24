Elgin High Street: Latest on former bookies which has lain vacant for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin High Street: Latest on former bookies which has lain vacant for six years

The betting shop shut down in 2019 - but there has been some activity in the past few months.

By Sean McAngus
Vacant Elgin High Street shop pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Vacant Elgin High Street shop pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For months, workers have been seen stripping out the former home of William Hill on Elgin’s High Street.

Last year, we revealed exclusively revealed the shop could be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

We exclusively revealed the plans for the former William Hill. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

In September 2023 , the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

What is the latest on the makeover?

People walk passed the building everyday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now a building warrant has been approved for £90,000 worth of work to make alterations to the layout inside and fit out the new betting office.

Other work includes upgrading the front facade.

However, the firm is still awaiting planning permission so they can start the fit out and install new signs.

Signage proposed.

Earlier this month, we revealed the floor plan for the new bookies.

It shows facilities will include a customer betting area, staff working area, store room and much more.

Floor plan revealed.

Who is Scotbet?

One of ScotBet’s stores pictured.

Scotbet is the country’s biggest independent bookmaker.

The business has betting shops in places such as Perth, North Berwick and Edinburgh.

Their arrival will buck the trend of bookies leaving UK’s high streets.

Major brands including William Hill and Ladbrokes closed hundreds of sites during the pandemic.

That happened because people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Other plans to transform Elgin High Street vacant shops

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a decision is yet to made on plans to transform an empty unit at 228 High Street into a Pizza Hut.

We previously reported on how council officials had raised road safety concerns about the proposals.

Then Transport Scotland said they did not intend to advise against the granting of permission.

The High Street building earmarked for Pizza Hut. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the other end of the High Street, planning chiefs are still to give their verdict on proposals to turn the former antiques shop, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the proposals to breathe new life into the property at 35 High Street.

The property mentioned.

