Elgin High Street: Latest on former bookies which has lain vacant for six years

For months, workers have been seen stripping out the former home of William Hill on Elgin’s High Street.

Last year, we revealed exclusively revealed the shop could be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

In September 2023 , the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

What is the latest on the makeover?

Now a building warrant has been approved for £90,000 worth of work to make alterations to the layout inside and fit out the new betting office.

Other work includes upgrading the front facade.

However, the firm is still awaiting planning permission so they can start the fit out and install new signs.

Earlier this month, we revealed the floor plan for the new bookies.

It shows facilities will include a customer betting area, staff working area, store room and much more.

Who is Scotbet?

Scotbet is the country’s biggest independent bookmaker.

The business has betting shops in places such as Perth, North Berwick and Edinburgh.

Their arrival will buck the trend of bookies leaving UK’s high streets.

Major brands including William Hill and Ladbrokes closed hundreds of sites during the pandemic.

That happened because people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Other plans to transform Elgin High Street vacant shops

Meanwhile, a decision is yet to made on plans to transform an empty unit at 228 High Street into a Pizza Hut.

We previously reported on how council officials had raised road safety concerns about the proposals.

Then Transport Scotland said they did not intend to advise against the granting of permission.

At the other end of the High Street, planning chiefs are still to give their verdict on proposals to turn the former antiques shop, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the proposals to breathe new life into the property at 35 High Street.

