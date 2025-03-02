Canadian-owned company set to come to Elgin Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canadian-owned company set to come to Elgin Business Park

The Moray planning round-up also includes signs for a new Lossiemouth cafe and EE's plans to extend their time operating an truck store in the Elgin town centre.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Business Park pictured as it is revealed a new business is coming.
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

A Canadian-owned company is set to come to Elgin Business Park.

Meanwhile, phone company EE want to extend the time they will operate their store from a truck in the Elgin town centre.

And a fitness trainer will transform a garage in Forres into a studio.

First we look at signs for a new Lossiemouth cafe.

SUBMITTED: Signs for a new Lossie cafe

Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth pictured when it was still open. Image: Google Maps

The former Ladbrokes branch in Lossiemouth is currently being transformed into a cafe.

The building at 23 Pitgaveny Street had been sitting empty since the bookies shut down.

Barney Harris is behind the makeover of the bookies.

Signs for a new Lossie cafe.

Now he has submitted for planning to install new signs which reveals the business will be called The Pier.

This cafe which will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other food.

It is understood the cafe is set to open sometime in the Spring.

CM Design have been representing him in the planning process.

APPROVED: Forres PT’s garage transformation

Forres garage which will be transformed.

Last year, we first reported on Forres fitness trainer Katie Hughes wanting to transform a vacant garage into a personal training studio.

She runs her own business, BodyWorks.

Planning permission has already been given to make changes to the garage for small group training.

The building is located to the east of Lea Cottage at 1 Mosset Terrace in Forres.

This is the building in question.

Any events taking place in the studio will be solely for the trainer and her clients.

Now work can take place to transform the garage.

It comes as a building warrant has been approved for the £5,000 makeover.

APPROVED: Buckie ice cream shop expansion plans

Richard Simpson holding tub of ice cream with Buckie Thistle decorations behind.
Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream owner Richard Simpson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last August, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream owner Richard Simpson was given planning permission to expand the Ice Cream Cabin to provide hot food to eat on site and off premises via a takeaway service.

In November 2023, the shop at 17 Cluny Square first opened.

There will be seating for 20 customers and a unisex toilet on the ground floor.

Other work includes a takeaway collection point from a new servery window accessed from the existing footpath flanking the building to service takeaway orders.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £15,000 worth of work to be carried out.

Grant And Geoghegan has been representing the business in the process.

SUBMITTED: EE want to extend use of truck store

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Phone company EE has submitted plans to operate their store from a truck for six months as they continue to hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

Since late January, the company have been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

Elgin town centre drone photo.
St Giles Centre pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, they wish to serve its customers beyond the 28-day period they have at the moment.

This covers temporary buildings and uses.

EE want to “continue to serve the community and safeguard existing jobs”.

APPROVED: Canadian-owned firm set to arrive at Elgin Business Park

Elgin Business Park, Barmuckity, on the east side of Elgin.

A new warehouse with office space will be built at Elgin Business Park’s site 8.

This site will also include parking and yard space.

It comes as a building warrant has been given the go-ahead for the £850,000 worth of work. 

Drawing impression of the unit.

We can reveal SGN will be moving into this new building.

The Canadian-owned company owns and manages the entire Scottish gas distribution network.

They currently have a depot on Chanonry Road North shared with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

What’s going on at Elgin Business Park?

Drawing impression of Russell Construction’s new home.

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

Work is set to start to build MacGregor Industrial Supplies’ new Elgin branch at the park.

Meanwhile, Elgin family-run firm Russell Construction’s new home is currently being built.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

