Canadian-owned company set to come to Elgin Business Park

A Canadian-owned company is set to come to Elgin Business Park.

Meanwhile, phone company EE want to extend the time they will operate their store from a truck in the Elgin town centre.

And a fitness trainer will transform a garage in Forres into a studio.

First we look at signs for a new Lossiemouth cafe.

SUBMITTED: Signs for a new Lossie cafe

The former Ladbrokes branch in Lossiemouth is currently being transformed into a cafe.

The building at 23 Pitgaveny Street had been sitting empty since the bookies shut down.

Barney Harris is behind the makeover of the bookies.

Now he has submitted for planning to install new signs which reveals the business will be called The Pier.

This cafe which will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other food.

It is understood the cafe is set to open sometime in the Spring.

CM Design have been representing him in the planning process.

APPROVED: Forres PT’s garage transformation

Last year, we first reported on Forres fitness trainer Katie Hughes wanting to transform a vacant garage into a personal training studio.

She runs her own business, BodyWorks.

Planning permission has already been given to make changes to the garage for small group training.

The building is located to the east of Lea Cottage at 1 Mosset Terrace in Forres.

Any events taking place in the studio will be solely for the trainer and her clients.

Now work can take place to transform the garage.

It comes as a building warrant has been approved for the £5,000 makeover.

APPROVED: Buckie ice cream shop expansion plans

Last August, Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream owner Richard Simpson was given planning permission to expand the Ice Cream Cabin to provide hot food to eat on site and off premises via a takeaway service.

In November 2023, the shop at 17 Cluny Square first opened.

There will be seating for 20 customers and a unisex toilet on the ground floor.

Other work includes a takeaway collection point from a new servery window accessed from the existing footpath flanking the building to service takeaway orders.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £15,000 worth of work to be carried out.

Grant And Geoghegan has been representing the business in the process.

SUBMITTED: EE want to extend use of truck store

Phone company EE has submitted plans to operate their store from a truck for six months as they continue to hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

They were one of the businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

Since late January, the company have been running a temporary store inside a truck parked on the Plainstones.

However, they wish to serve its customers beyond the 28-day period they have at the moment.

This covers temporary buildings and uses.

EE want to “continue to serve the community and safeguard existing jobs”.

APPROVED: Canadian-owned firm set to arrive at Elgin Business Park

A new warehouse with office space will be built at Elgin Business Park’s site 8.

This site will also include parking and yard space.

It comes as a building warrant has been given the go-ahead for the £850,000 worth of work.

We can reveal SGN will be moving into this new building.

The Canadian-owned company owns and manages the entire Scottish gas distribution network.

They currently have a depot on Chanonry Road North shared with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

What’s going on at Elgin Business Park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

Work is set to start to build MacGregor Industrial Supplies’ new Elgin branch at the park.

Meanwhile, Elgin family-run firm Russell Construction’s new home is currently being built.

